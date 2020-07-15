Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

shares
comments
No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken
By:
Jul 15, 2020, 4:03 AM

Supercars race director Tim Schenken won't travel to Sydney for this weekend's Sydney Motorsport Park event after failing to secure an exemption to cross the closed New South Wales border.

Schenken wasn't part of the border dash from Melbourne last Monday, which saw five Supercars teams, a handful of Super2 teams and some Motorsport Australia staff head straight to NSW when news of the upcoming closure first broke.

Motorsport Australia was instead hoping to secure an exemption for the long-time race director, however with that request turned down Schenken has been forced to stay in Melbourne.

Deputy race director James Taylor, who was part of Monday's border raid, will take over the chief role for this weekend's three races.

Taylor does have experience in the big chair, most recently at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour.

“Tim is certainly a very important part of Supercars’ events, however given the current COVID-19 restrictions he has been unable to travel to Sydney," explained Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca.

"In addition the requirements around self-isolation, without an exemption, would have made it in impractical for Tim to attend.

“While this year has certainly been unique and challenging, we always have plans in place should certain personnel not be available and we’ve quickly enacted these plans with as little disruption as possible.

"We know James, along with all those in race control, and the many volunteer officials around the circuit, will do a fantastic job this weekend.”

Read Also:

It's unknown exactly when Schenken will be able to return to the RD role, given that Melbourne is back to Stage 3 restrictions and both the Northern Territory and Queensland – the next two stops for Supercars – are also not accepting travellers from Victoria.

For the time being, however, Schenken says he'll enjoy watching the coverage of the day-nighter in Sydney.

“I am certainly going to be watching on TV and have full confidence in James and everyone in race control who will do a terrific job,” he said.

“Motorsport Australia has many talented and dedicated officials ready to step up, so the show can certainly go on without me.

“I look forward to getting back into the race director chair in the near future.”

Next article
Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

Previous article

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

Trending Today

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet
Supercars / Supercars
45m

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken
Supercars / Supercars
12m

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests
MotoGP / MotoGP

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?
General / General

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?

Wolff buys shares in Aston Martin
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Wolff buys shares in Aston Martin

Bottas: Verstappen pass easier than I expected
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Bottas: Verstappen pass easier than I expected

Latest news

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken
Supercars / Supercars
12m

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet
Supercars / Supercars
45m

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000

Coulthard not expecting repeat of Sydney struggles
Supercars / Supercars

Coulthard not expecting repeat of Sydney struggles

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Tim Schenken , Craig Baird
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

2
Supercars

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000

1h
3
Supercars

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

45m
4
MotoGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

5
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Latest news

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken
Supercars

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet
Supercars

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000
Supercars

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000

Coulthard not expecting repeat of Sydney struggles
Supercars

Coulthard not expecting repeat of Sydney struggles

PR deal hints at Adelaide 500 extension
Supercars

PR deal hints at Adelaide 500 extension

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.