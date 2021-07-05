Tickets Subscribe
Green light for first Townsville Supercars event
Supercars / Townsville News

Border reprieve for Melbourne Supercars teams

By:

The Melbourne-based Supercars teams have been handed a border reprieve for this week's trip to Townsville.

Border reprieve for Melbourne Supercars teams

As of 1am Sunday the Victorian government has moved Townsville off its border red zone list and reclassified it as an orange zone.

Under that classification new arrivals only need to be tested for COVID-19 and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Had that not changed, Melbourne-based Supercars personnel were all facing a full 14 days of quarantine upon returning from next weekend's Townsville 500.

Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18, Erebus Motorsport, Kelly Grove Racing, Tickford Racing and the Blanchard Racing Team are all based in the Victorian capital.

The border reprieve essentially removes the final hurdle for the Townsville event after a week of uncertainty.

That was prompted by a lockdown in Townsville early last week after a positive COVID case from Brisbane travelled to the far northern city.

When the lockdown ended Supercars was able to green light the Townsville 500, despite concerns from the Melbourne teams regarding the border classification.

Supercars is still working on adding a second Townsville event on July 17-18, although a lack of accommodation is understood to be a complication in the double-header plan.

Green light for first Townsville Supercars event

Green light for first Townsville Supercars event
