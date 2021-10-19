Tickets Subscribe
Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event
Supercars News

Brad Jones Racing retains major backer

By:

Brad Jones Racing has retained major backer R&J Batteries for the 2022 Supercars season.

Brad Jones Racing retains major backer

BJR announced today that the company will continue in a naming-rights role on car #8 for the 2022 season.

It will mark a second full season as a top backer at BJR, the brand having signed on for the Nick Percat entry this year after a limited programme in 2020.

“I’m excited to extend our relationship with R&J Batteries in what will be our third year together," said BJR boss Brad Jones.

"Their continued support through what has been a bit of a difficult time with the current [COVID-19] situation is exceptional and I’m very excited for what’s to come in 2022, and [to] maintain this strong partnership together.”

R&J's managing director Ray Robson welcomed the new deal and thanked outgoing driver Percat for his efforts.

“There are some synergies between BJR and R&J Batteries, both family run organizations looking to outperform the opposition and get the best result for the team," he said.

"After our first full sponsoring year, we have faced some challenges as the teams have been in and out of lockdown.

"We are looking forward to 2022 and hopefully getting back to some kind of normality with crowds returning to enjoy some competitive racing.

"I would personally like to thank Nick for his commitment in the R&J Batteries Commodore this year and wish him all the best for the next chapter of his driving career.”

What isn't entirely clear, is who will drive the #8 R&J Batteries Holden next season.

While Andre Heimgartner has already been named as Percat's replacement in the line-up for 2022, this latest announcement doesn't specifically link him to the car.

That leaves the door open for a re-shuffle that could see Macauley Jones move into that entry depending on how the funding shakes out.

There has been speculation that Ned Whisky will join Heimgartner in moving from Kelly Grove Racing to BJR, while there are still question marks over the Coca-Cola money that currently funds Jones' car, but is also tied to Chris Pither.

Bryce Fullwood is expected to bring personal backer Middy's to the team while Jack Smith will continue to have his seat funded by SCT Logistics.

