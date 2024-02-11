Kostecki admits he’s at “crossroads” during Motorsport Australia Awards

The 26-year-old attended the Motorsport Australia Awards Gala in Melbourne and received two awards. One was for his win in the 2023 Supercars Championship (which is also the Australian Touring Car Championship), which he won for the first time.

Kostecki was also honoured with the Peter Brock Medal, which is awarded to the competitor who best represents the spirit of sportsmanship of the legendary Australian driver, who was killed in a rally crash in 2006.

In receiving the awards Kostecki did not comment on the details of his current situation with Erebus, after the team confirmed that he would not compete in the opening round of the 2024 Championship at Bathurst later this month.

Jack Le Brocq and endurance driver Todd Hazelwood will race the team's two Chevrolet Camaro Supercars, though there is no confirmation that Hazelwood will be in the car at the second round at Albert Park next month.

“It is no secret that I have come to a crossroads with my 2023 Supercars team,” said Kostecki. “And ongoing discussions mean that I cannot say any more on that matter at this time – and I thank you for appreciating my position.

“What I can say is that I have been overwhelmed by the support from some quality individuals and sponsors in the industry who have offered their unwavering support.

“I also have to say a massive thank you to the thousands of fans, from both sides of the fence, who have sent me personal messages of support, checked on my wellbeing, or just given me another ‘thumbs up' on my title and wished me all the best.

“I am unsure what the immediate future holds, but what I can say is that I am in generally good health and that I have a long-term commitment to Australian motorsport and have a burning desire to stand up here again more than once as multiple Supercars champion.

“I would like to thank Motorsport Australia for the invitation tonight and congratulate all the award and trophy winners.”