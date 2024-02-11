Subscribe
Supercars
News

Kostecki admits he’s at “crossroads” during Motorsport Australia Awards

Brodie Kostecki has made his first public appearance since his split with Erebus Motorsport but the future of the 2023 Supercars Champion remains unclear.

Updated
Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The 26-year-old attended the Motorsport Australia Awards Gala in Melbourne and received two awards. One was for his win in the 2023 Supercars Championship (which is also the Australian Touring Car Championship), which he won for the first time.

Kostecki was also honoured with the Peter Brock Medal, which is awarded to the competitor who best represents the spirit of sportsmanship of the legendary Australian driver, who was killed in a rally crash in 2006.

In receiving the awards Kostecki did not comment on the details of his current situation with Erebus, after the team confirmed that he would not compete in the opening round of the 2024 Championship at Bathurst later this month.

Jack Le Brocq and endurance driver Todd Hazelwood will race the team's two Chevrolet Camaro Supercars, though there is no confirmation that Hazelwood will be in the car at the second round at Albert Park next month.

“It is no secret that I have come to a crossroads with my 2023 Supercars team,” said Kostecki. “And ongoing discussions mean that I cannot say any more on that matter at this time – and I thank you for appreciating my position.

“What I can say is that I have been overwhelmed by the support from some quality individuals and sponsors in the industry who have offered their unwavering support.

“I also have to say a massive thank you to the thousands of fans, from both sides of the fence, who have sent me personal messages of support, checked on my wellbeing, or just given me another ‘thumbs up' on my title and wished me all the best.

“I am unsure what the immediate future holds, but what I can say is that I am in generally good health and that I have a long-term commitment to Australian motorsport and have a burning desire to stand up here again more than once as multiple Supercars champion.

“I would like to thank Motorsport Australia for the invitation tonight and congratulate all the award and trophy winners.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Supercars slates “misleading” bias claim in Kostecki-Erebus standoff

Latest news

Algarve Pro, Pure teams secure Le Mans auto invites for Asian LMS title wins

Algarve Pro, Pure teams secure Le Mans auto invites for Asian LMS title wins

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Algarve Pro, Pure teams secure Le Mans auto invites for Asian LMS title wins Algarve Pro, Pure teams secure Le Mans auto invites for Asian LMS title wins

Red Bull F1 team is "absolutely beatable", says Aston Martin

Red Bull F1 team is "absolutely beatable", says Aston Martin

F1 Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

Red Bull F1 team is "absolutely beatable", says Aston Martin Red Bull F1 team is "absolutely beatable", says Aston Martin

How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024

How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024 How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024

Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates

Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates

MGP MotoGP

Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe