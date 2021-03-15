Tickets Subscribe
Van Gisbergen will travel to Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

Brown switches to spare Erebus chassis

By:

Will Brown will race a spare Erebus Holden at this weekend's second round of the Supercars season at Sandown.

Brown switches to spare Erebus chassis

The rookie binned his regular racer during practice at the season-opening round at Mount Panorama last month.

An all-nigher from the team got the car back on track for the two Bathurst races, however its since been decided to move Brown to the spare chassis for Sandown.

It's the same Commodore that David Reynolds used to finish the 2019 season and will become Brown's new permanent car.

“In the timeline we had between the two races, it made the most sense to use the spare chassis,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“The spare chassis is only a season and a half old and in perfect condition, ready to race and be up the front of the field.

“The replacement chassis was the chassis Dave finished with in 2019, which ironically was also repaired in the right front after a Bathurst crash that required an overnight repair.

“Will’s current chassis will go back on the jig to be repaired correctly and put back into the system as a spare chassis.”

A new backer for Brown's car will be unveiled on Friday, after he made his full-time debut in WD-40 colours.

Brown finished the two Bathurst races 16th and 14th and currently sits 17th in the points.

Van Gisbergen will travel to Sandown

Van Gisbergen will travel to Sandown
Series Supercars
Drivers Will Brown
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Van Gisbergen will travel to Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen will travel to Sandown

