BRT in the hunt for 26th Supercars entry

Supercars currently has a spare Teams Racing Charter sitting idle, the entry having effectively been carried over from the old Racing Entitlements Contract system.

The idle TRC has become a talking point in recent weeks amid efforts from Peter Adderton to get hold of it for a new team.

The Boost Mobile founder wants to field a standalone entry using a Camaro he has agreed to purchase from Triple Eight for Richie Stanaway.

He is currently campaigning Supercars to release the 26th TRC.

However BRT, which currently fields a single Ford Mustang, is also in the market for the 26th entry.

BRT is set for a light expansion next season adding a Super2 entry to its single main game car.

Team owner Tim Blanchard is then working towards adding a second main game entry in 2024 using the 26th TRC.

"Absolutely. Our intention is to move to two cars, that's been our plan since Day 1," Blanchard told Motorsport.com.

"We need to do it in bite-sized pieces. When Penske started, they started as a one-car team. And we're doing the same. We're one car, but our plan is to be running two cars like the rest of the field."

When asked if 2024 is the target for expansion Blanchard added: "That's the most realistic.

"With Gen3 coming in I don't think the resources are there in pitlane, not just for us, for 26 cars at the moment.

"We're building up internally and looking to run our Super2 car next year as part of that transition to move to two [main game] cars."

It is understood that the preference from Supercars, and its teams, is to accomodate expansion for an existing team over adding another single-car team.

While Blanchard says there is negotiating to be done over the TRC, he is confident BRT is well-placed to ultimately secure the entry.

"There's negotiating there that needs to be done, we need to sort that out," he said.

"But we're in a good position, we'll see how it looks in the next few months."