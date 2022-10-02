Tickets Subscribe
Previous / New book to celebrate DJR's 1000 races Next / Caltex Young Stars joins Bathurst 1000 grid
Supercars News

BRT locks in Hazelwood, expands for 2023

Todd Hazelwood will drive the Blanchard Racing Team Mustang for the 2023 Supercars season amid an expansion for the single-car squad.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
BRT locks in Hazelwood, expands for 2023

Hazelwood has long been expected to make an off-season switch from Matt Stone Racing to BRT to replace PremiAir Racing-bound Tim Slade.

That has now been made official, BRT announcing today that Hazelwood will take over the CoolDrive-backed Mustang for the 2023 season.

The single-car squad also confirmed that it will expand for the 2023 season with plans to run a second car, although in the second-tier Super2 Series rather than the main game.

“We would like to welcome Todd to BRT for the 2023 season, as we take on the challenge of the Gen3 era,” said co-team principal Tim Blanchard.

“Todd has established himself in the series over recent years and we are confident that in our environment working alongside [engineer] Mirko De Rosa, he will be able to fulfil his potential that has been evident to date.

“In 2023 we will enter our third season as a standalone team and continue to build on the foundations we have laid. We are investing in additional infrastructure, assisting Supercars with the Gen3 project, and we are excited to add a Super2 programme to the business as an additional tool to develop talent within the team.

“We would like to thank Tim Slade for his contribution to BRT in its foundation years, while it is disappointing we couldn’t reach an agreement for 2023, we wish him all the best for his future.”

BRT will be the third team Hazelwood has driven for in Supercars along with Brad Jones Racing and his two stints at MSR.

“I am very proud that I’ll be joining the Blanchard Racing Team in 2023 and I cannot wait to get behind the wheel of the CoolDrive Ford Mustang,” said Hazelwood.

“The team at BRT has big ambitions for the future and I’m looking forward to the challenge of pushing myself to achieve the goals put in place.

“BRT has an incredibly professional outfit which includes very experienced personnel with strong resources within the automotive industry. With all this combined, I have no doubt this will help the team and I achieve our goals in 2023 and beyond.”

