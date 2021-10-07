Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000
Supercars / Sydney News

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars

By:

Supercars boss Sean Seamer says a return to Canberra is on the category's "medium term horizon".

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars

The Australian capital has been linked to a sensational return to the Supercars schedule as soon as 2023 using a new street circuit in the Exhibition Park precinct.

It appears there is a Canberra-based bid in the works, with the season finale slot in the 2023 the preferred target.

When news of the Canberra push first broke last month Supercars declined to comment, except to confirm that it wasn't yet actively involved in the bid.

However Seamer has now addressed the prospect of a round in the Australian Capital Territory, confirming that there is genuine interest to make good on the category's claim that it a truly national sport that visits every state and territory.

"Look, it's something that we definitely want to do," he said in a Q&A on the Supercars Facebook page today.

"We say that we go to every state and territory in Australia, but we don't. We don't go to the ACT.

"That's definitely something on the medium-term horizon for us, and something that we're dead keen to do."

Canberra hosted Supercars back in the early 2000s using a 3.9-kilometre circuit through the Parliamentary Triangle area.

However poor crowds, largely blamed on cold weather due to the June date, led to the event being scrapped just three years into what was a five-year deal.

While not expanding on potential dates, Seamer hinted that a better weather window was seen as a key to success for a new event.

"I wasn't around at the time, but the feedback that I've had is that it was just at the wrong time of the year," said Seamer of the old Canberra 400. "It was too cold.

"I think if we can get the right track, and we can get the right time of year, I'd love to get down there. And I know that sentiment is shared by my team and the race teams as well."

shares
comments
Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

Previous article

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

2
Supercars

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

55 min
3
MotoGP

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised

12 h
4
Supercars

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

2 h
5
Supercars

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

8 h
Latest news
Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars
SUPC

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars

26m
Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000
SUPC

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

55m
Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup
SUPC

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

2 h
McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign
SUPC

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

8 h
Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps
SUPC

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps

20 h
Latest videos
Supercars: Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat 00:47
Supercars
Oct 5, 2021

Supercars: Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat

Supercars: DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst 00:41
Supercars
Oct 5, 2021

Supercars: DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1 00:59
Supercars
Oct 4, 2021

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1

Supercars: Four night races during Sydney swing 01:06
Supercars
Oct 1, 2021

Supercars: Four night races during Sydney swing

Supercars squad opens junior team applications 00:43
Supercars
Oct 1, 2021

Supercars squad opens junior team applications

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000 Bathurst II
Supercars

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup
Supercars

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Trending Today

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup
Supercars Supercars

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Kamaz reveals new cab truck to conquer the Rally Dakar 2017
Dakar Dakar

Kamaz reveals new cab truck to conquer the Rally Dakar 2017

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup
Supercars Supercars

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.