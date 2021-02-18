Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

shares
comments
Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst
By:

Team 18 has locked in its Bathurst 1000 line-up, with new signing Michael Caruso joining Mark Winterbottom for the Great Race.

Caruso made an off-season switch to the Holden squad off the back of two enduro campaigns for Tickford Racing, name alongside James Golding in the four-driver Bathurst line-up.

The exact pairings, however, were initially left open.

They've now been confirmed on the eve of the pre-season test, with Caruso joining Winterbottom in the #18 entry, while Golding switches to Scott Pye's car.

Both co-drivers are expected to cut laps in their respective cars at Winton tomorrow.

Caruso and Winterbottom will be one of the most experienced pairings in the field, having made 33 Bathurst starts between them.

"I’m really excited to team up with Frosty in the #18 Irwin Racing car at Bathurst this year,” said Caruso.

“We’ve been competitors since we raced karts as kids, but we have never actually teamed up for anything so I’m looking forward to seeing how he operates within the team.

“I’m very much aware of his abilities as a Supercars champion and he’s won Bathurst as well, so it’s exciting to team up with someone who knows how to get the job done up there.

“Tomorrow’s test at Winton is going to be a great opportunity to get a feel for the car, meet people in the team and work together for the first time and work on all the little processes that are crucial to the end result.

“Before then I’ll just be looking at getting as much seat time as possible between test days and ride days so when we get to the Bathurst 1000 we’re fully prepared to put our best foot forward.”

Golding, who finished eighth at Bathurst with Winterbottom last year, said he's looking forward to a new challenge with two-time Bathurst podium finisher Pye.

“It’s awesome to team up with Scotty in the DeWalt Racing Commodore at the Bathurst 1000 this year,” said Golding.

“We had a strong run with Frosty last year and I’m pumped to continue on in the Team 18 stable.

“Scott’s an experienced campaigner at the Mountain and as a two-time runner-up he has a strong track record up there.

"If I put my best foot forward and deliver for the team, it gives me the best opportunity to keep my name in frame for a main game return in 2022."

Full-season backer for Percat

Previous article

Full-season backer for Percat
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott Pye , Michael Caruso , Mark Winterbottom , James Golding
Teams Team 18
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment

6h
2
Supercars

Lockdown relief for Supercars opener

3
Supercars

Full-season backer for Percat

6h
4
Supercars

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

37min
5
Formula 1

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone

14h
Latest news
Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst
Supercars

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

37m
Full-season backer for Percat
Supercars

Full-season backer for Percat

6h
Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment
Supercars

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment

6h
Dunlop colours for Hazelwood
Supercars

Dunlop colours for Hazelwood

Feb 17, 2021
S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round
Misc

S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round

Feb 17, 2021
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Full-season backer for Percat
Supercars / Breaking news

Full-season backer for Percat

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment
Supercars / Breaking news

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

More from
Scott Pye
Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover
Supercars / Breaking news

Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020
Supercars / Commentary

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

More from
Team 18
Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021
Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021

Team 18 signs renowned GRM engineer
Supercars / Breaking news

Team 18 signs renowned GRM engineer

New two-year deal for Winterbottom
Supercars / Breaking news

New two-year deal for Winterbottom

Trending Today

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment

Lockdown relief for Supercars opener
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Lockdown relief for Supercars opener

Full-season backer for Percat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full-season backer for Percat

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine

McLaren fires up new Mercedes engine for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren fires up new Mercedes engine for 2021 F1 car

Latest news

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

Full-season backer for Percat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full-season backer for Percat

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment

Dunlop colours for Hazelwood
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Dunlop colours for Hazelwood

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.