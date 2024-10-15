All Series

Supercars Bathurst 1000

CCTV footage reveals bizarre twist in Erebus engineer 'attack' report

Footage casts doubt on reports of attack on Erebus engineer following Bathurst 1000 win

Ewan Gale
Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

CCTV footage of the alleged attack on an Erebus engineer at the Bathurst 1000 has emerged which indicates the incident involved only a single person.

The team, which won the race through Brodie Kostecki and co-driver Todd Hazelwood, had its headlines taken over by reports of the incident, with details revealed on Monday's Seven Network breakfast programme Sunrise by the reigning series champion.

"One of our crew members was unfortunately attacked last night. It's really disappointing and really put a spoil on the evening," Kostecki said.

"We wish Sam all the best and hopefully he recovers fast, along with his partner, Tameika."

The engineer that suffered the alleged attack was hospitalised, with three men reported to be the aggressors.

But CCTV footage shown on a Seven News Central West bulletin portrayed a very different story, with a young man seen hitting himself rather than sustaining an attack.

The report explained that a man was walking along hitting himself in the face before falling to the floor, with a woman following in his footsteps.

Brodie Kostecki, Todd Hazelwood, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Police have confirmed the man is out of hospital and that, while the investigation remains ongoing, the force is confident no attack took place.

The incident is the latest in a turbulent year for the Erebus outfit which saw Kostecki miss the commencement of the campaign due to behind-the-scenes drama.

But he had won the Great Race with Hazelwood to give the team a first triumph in the event since 2017, when David Reynolds and Luke Youlden came out on top.

Previous article Erebus crew member attacked after Bathurst 1000 win

