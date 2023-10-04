Chaz Mostert forms McLaren GT team
Supercars star Chaz Mostert will enter team ownership next year with a new customer McLaren GT squad.
Mostert has teamed up with Guy McEntyre and Gareth Whiteley to form Method Motorsport, which will field McLaren GT4 cars in Australia next season.
The team is set to debut at the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour before running a national GT4 programme with a pair of McLaren Artura GT4 cars as an official McLaren customer squad.
Mostert – a highly successful GT racer with Rolex 24 and Spa 24 titles to his name – won't drive for the squad, instead taking on a co-owner and driver coach role.
“To say I am just excited would be an understatement, it is amazing to finally have the news come out,” Mostert said.
“Teaming up with Guy and Gareth gives us expertise in so many elements of the race team to not only reach our goals but also help make our customers dreams and goals come true.
“As dedicated drivers, there's nothing more fulfilling than sharing our knowledge and tools to help fellow racers improve and achieve their goals.
“It is a very exciting time in Australia and the focus around changes in GT racing, which is a category I am very passionate about.
“I have been so lucky to be in some of the best GT races around the world and absolutely love the style of racing it produces so for Guy, Gareth and myself to get into this space with Method Motorsport is a dream come true.
“Bring on 2024 and the Bathurst 12 Hour!”
McEntyre will be team principal of Method Motorsport while Whiteley will bring his management and marketing experience to the ownership group.
"I am proud to take on the role of Team Principal and co-owner of Method Motorsport having worked with Chaz for over a decade,” said McEntyre.
“I see the category as an exciting new space for racing within Australia both for the development of young drivers and a structured platform for existing, experienced drivers.
“The Bathurst 12 Hour race has now become iconic within motor racing in Australia, and I am excited to be able to be part of a team which can give drivers the opportunity to drive a new car specifically designed for GT4 competition.
“The category is such that speed comes from the driver and from this perspective, having Chaz Mostert as a driver coach will be an invaluable asset for our drivers.
“Gareth Whiteley, the other co-owner, comes with a strong background of marketing and management and together I am confident our team will provide some tough competition in the GT4 space."
Method Motorsport will announce in driver line-up in due course.
Photo by: McLaren
Latest news
Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two
Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two
Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade
Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade
Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team
Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team
Andretti entry will be "great" for F1 - Hamilton
Andretti entry will be "great" for F1 - Hamilton Andretti entry will be "great" for F1 - Hamilton
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.