Chaz Mostert forms McLaren GT team

Mostert has teamed up with Guy McEntyre and Gareth Whiteley to form Method Motorsport, which will field McLaren GT4 cars in Australia next season.

The team is set to debut at the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour before running a national GT4 programme with a pair of McLaren Artura GT4 cars as an official McLaren customer squad.

Mostert – a highly successful GT racer with Rolex 24 and Spa 24 titles to his name – won't drive for the squad, instead taking on a co-owner and driver coach role.

“To say I am just excited would be an understatement, it is amazing to finally have the news come out,” Mostert said.

“Teaming up with Guy and Gareth gives us expertise in so many elements of the race team to not only reach our goals but also help make our customers dreams and goals come true.

“As dedicated drivers, there's nothing more fulfilling than sharing our knowledge and tools to help fellow racers improve and achieve their goals.

“It is a very exciting time in Australia and the focus around changes in GT racing, which is a category I am very passionate about.

“I have been so lucky to be in some of the best GT races around the world and absolutely love the style of racing it produces so for Guy, Gareth and myself to get into this space with Method Motorsport is a dream come true.

“Bring on 2024 and the Bathurst 12 Hour!”

McEntyre will be team principal of Method Motorsport while Whiteley will bring his management and marketing experience to the ownership group.

"I am proud to take on the role of Team Principal and co-owner of Method Motorsport having worked with Chaz for over a decade,” said McEntyre.

“I see the category as an exciting new space for racing within Australia both for the development of young drivers and a structured platform for existing, experienced drivers.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour race has now become iconic within motor racing in Australia, and I am excited to be able to be part of a team which can give drivers the opportunity to drive a new car specifically designed for GT4 competition.

“The category is such that speed comes from the driver and from this perspective, having Chaz Mostert as a driver coach will be an invaluable asset for our drivers.

“Gareth Whiteley, the other co-owner, comes with a strong background of marketing and management and together I am confident our team will provide some tough competition in the GT4 space."

Method Motorsport will announce in driver line-up in due course.

