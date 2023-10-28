Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Mostert will enter his fifth year with WAU next year in its #25 Mobil 1 Optus Ford Mustang, enjoying eight wins for the squad across his 116 starts – highlighted by his 2021 Bathurst 1000 win, partnered by Lee Holdsworth.

“I’m pumped to be continuing on here at WAU – this team is like family, so I couldn’t picture being anywhere else,” said Mostert. “It wasn’t a hard decision that’s for sure, it all came together pretty quickly.

“Everyone from our team to our partners and all the WAU fans have been so amazing, so I’m really excited to continue that journey together.

“We came here with a few big goals in mind, and we haven’t achieved all of them just yet, so I’m as motivated as day one here to do that.

“A huge thanks to everyone involved in the team and our partners for the faith they put in me, representing them is really an honour so I can’t wait to see what we can continue to achieve together in the years to come.”

Photo by: Edge Photographics Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

Veteran Mostert, 31, will be team-mate to rookie Ryan Wood next year, the young Kiwi who joins the team in place of Nick Percat.

Sponsor Optus joined WAU as the major backer of Mostert's car at the beginning of this season, sharing the naming rights billing with long-time WAU partner Mobil 1. Like Mostert, it is also understood to have a multi-year deal with the team.

Mostert has also ventured into team ownership recently, teaming up with Guy McEntyre and Gareth Whiteley to form Method Motorsport, which will field McLaren GT4 cars in Australia next season.

Team principal Bruce Stewart said: “We are delighted to continue our journey with Chaz long into the future together. He has been a great fit for our team both on and off-track, so it was a no-brainer really.

“Ever since day one he’s played an amazing role in our team, what you see is what you get with Chaz. We’ve shared some incredible moments together so far, but we are certainly not any less focused or driven when we first started together.

“We’ve got a big weekend here on the Gold Coast and then Adelaide to finish 2023 in the best possible way, but I’m also really looking forward to seeing the role Chaz plays in helping guide and mentor Ryan Wood through his rookie year.”