Subscribe
Previous / Triple Eight wildcard for Darwin Supercars Next / Supercars lands new Perth deal
Supercars News

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

Erebus Motorsport will keep a proper test day up its sleeve by running a pair of rookies in a Gen3 Camaro Supercar this week.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Will Brown, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The majority of the Repco Supercars Championship teams are expected to test this week, with Victorian teams running at Winton on Wednesday and Queensland teams at Queensland Raceway on Thursday.

That will allow them to bank crucial Gen3 data ahead of the northern swing in Darwin and Townsville, which kicks off in just over a fortnight.

While most teams will burn on of their allocated test days, series leader Erebus has opted for a different strategy.

Read Also:

Instead of using a test day, the form squad will run Super2 youngsters Jay Hansen and Cooper Murray in Will Brown's Camaro on Wednesday.

That means it will be classed as an evaluation day and will leave Erebus with a full test day up its sleeve.

“We’re glad to have the opportunity to give Jay and Cooper the chance to test these new cars,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“We’ve run these evaluation days in the past and they’ve been really beneficial with the right drivers and we believe that Jay and Cooper are at the right point in their careers to show us what they’re capable of and we’ll be trusting their feedback.

“It gives us the opportunity to learn a little bit more about the Gen3 cars away from the race meetings."

Ryan added that the evaluation day will allow the team to use its two remaining test days and prep for the long-distance races later in the year.

"Our intention for our two remaining test days is to do them closer to the enduro events,” Ryan said.

“It’s important heading into Sandown and Bathurst to really focus on the co-drivers and maximise their seat time closer to those race meetings.”

Erebus has made a flying start to the Gen3 era with drivers Brodie Kostecki and Brown currently first and second in the standings.

The squad also leads the teams' championship over Triple Eight.

shares
comments

Triple Eight wildcard for Darwin Supercars

Supercars lands new Perth deal
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars lands new Perth deal

Supercars lands new Perth deal

Supercars

Supercars lands new Perth deal Supercars lands new Perth deal

Triple Eight wildcard for Darwin Supercars

Triple Eight wildcard for Darwin Supercars

Supercars

Triple Eight wildcard for Darwin Supercars Triple Eight wildcard for Darwin Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Brown adjusting to winning expectations

Brown adjusting to winning expectations

Supercars
Symmons Plains

Brown adjusting to winning expectations Brown adjusting to winning expectations

Erebus set for exploratory NASCAR trip

Erebus set for exploratory NASCAR trip

Supercars

Erebus set for exploratory NASCAR trip Erebus set for exploratory NASCAR trip

Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars

Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars

Supercars

Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars

Latest news

2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte race results

2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte race results 2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte race results

Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win

Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win

Josef Newgarden earned over $3.6 million for Indy 500 victory

Josef Newgarden earned over $3.6 million for Indy 500 victory

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Josef Newgarden earned over $3.6 million for Indy 500 victory Josef Newgarden earned over $3.6 million for Indy 500 victory

Hamlin calls for Elliott to be suspended after violent NASCAR crash

Hamlin calls for Elliott to be suspended after violent NASCAR crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Hamlin calls for Elliott to be suspended after violent NASCAR crash Hamlin calls for Elliott to be suspended after violent NASCAR crash

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe