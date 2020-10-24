Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

shares
comments
Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit
By:

Fabian Coulthard will not drive for the new-look Dick Johnson Racing squad next year.

Motorsport.com sources have indicated that Coulthard's exit from the team as part of the Penske withdrawal is a done deal.

That will spell the end of a four-year stint at Stapylton for the Kiwi, who was signed by DJRTP from Brad Jones Racing for the 2016 season.

In that time he's won eight races, banking a career-best third in the standings in 2017 along the way.

Coulthard's exit means DJR will take a whole new line-up into the 2021 season, with Scott McLaughlin's permanent IndyCar switch now official.

Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale are expected to race the two Shell DJR Mustangs next year.

The former is a free agent following his unlucky split with Tickford Racing during the pandemic-included break earlier this year, after Racing Entitlement Contract owner Phil Munday lost his backing from Milwaukee Tools.

Read Also:

Davison has history with DJR, too, having spent three seasons there between 2006 and 2008 before moving to the Holden Racing Team in 2009.

De Pasquale, meanwhile, is out of contract with Erebus Motorsport, his move out of the Holden team paving the way for Will Brown to take the seat he's already been promised for 2021.

Coulthard will now become a factor in what's shaping up as a turbulent silly season, with a number of line-ups not locked in.

There are question marks over what's happening at Brad Jones Racing, particularly given Tim Blanchard is expected to move his REC out of the squad and run his own team.

Matt Stone Racing is looking to expand to three cars, while Team Sydney, Tickford, Kelly Racing and even Erebus could still play a part in the driver movements.

McLaughlin to return for Bathurst

Previous article

McLaughlin to return for Bathurst
