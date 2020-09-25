Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Practice 1 in
18 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

shares
comments
Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
By:

Fabian Coulthard is expecting Team Penske to reveal whether it will continue its Supercars programme beyond 2020 after next month's Bathurst 1000.

The US racing giant has had a hand in the Aussie series since 2015, when Roger Penske teamed up with Dick Johnson and Ryan Story to form the DJR Team Penske outfit.

The squad has since become a Supercars powerhouse, however there's been persistent rumours that Penske could pull its investment all year.

And when quizzed back in June if the question marks were legitimate, Team Penske president Tim Cindric told Motorsport.com: "Feel we need more time to better understand where Supercars is headed and the effects of this pandemic before we make too many comments about 2021 and beyond."

With Coulthard operating on a series of rolling one-year contracts, his future is directly linked to that of the team.

As it stands he says he has "no idea" what he'll be doing next year, but he's expecting that to change after next month's season-ending Bathurst 1000.

"I have no idea," he told The Loud Pedal podcast when asked about 2021.

"Obviously we're waiting for a decision to be made form America, and what's going to transpire for the future.

"I won't know until after Bathurst. All I can do is the best I can and focus on what I can control. We'll worry about the rest later."

When pressed further on the Bathurst timeline for a decision, Coulthard added: "There were some numbers thrown around prior to Townsville and from my calculations it's some time after Bathurst. It could be sooner.

"The whole thing with COVID and stuff like that... Roger and everyone at Penske have a race team here in Australia, and with the current circumstances and them not having the ability to come and see the race team, is it a logical thing for them? I'm sure they're evaluating a lot of things.

"We've been very successful as a race team, winning championships. It's been a great thing for Roger to promote his business in Australia and New Zealand, so hopefully that can continue."

Regardless of what Penske's future involvement is, Coulthard is clear that his preference is to stay at Stapylton beyond the end of the season.

"Absolutely. I have no intentions of going elsewhere," he said. "I'm continuing life and racing as if the team is going to carry on and I'm being part of it.

"My sole focus is the say where I am. And until that decision is made, I don't know what my future is. I guess it's a bit of wait and see, see what pans out, see what decisions get made and then we go from there."

If he does happen to miss out on a DJR seat, in whatever form the team takes next year, Coulthard says the only silver lining would be the time he'd have to get a different deal together for 2021.

"The only positive is that if it was to go a way I didn't want it to go, we are finished early October, whereas we'd normally be the last weekend of November or early December," he said.

The team's future in terms of drivers may well depend on Scott McLaughlin and his IndyCar plans, the Kiwi set to make a cameo at St. Peter the week after Bathurst ahead of what could be a full-time switch in 2021.

As for potential DJR signings should the team make changes, Tickford outcast Will Davison is among those rumoured to be in the mix, as well as out-of-contract Erebus young gun Anton De Pasquale.

Coulthard's cause may well be helped by a strong run of form, including a first win in 41 starts at The Bend last weekend.

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Previous article

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Fabian Coulthard
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Mugello restart crash prompts GPDA letter to FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mugello restart crash prompts GPDA letter to FIA

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP

Verstappen shrugs off suggestion Hamilton should join Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen shrugs off suggestion Hamilton should join Red Bull

Tickets now on sale for Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Tickets now on sale for Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring

Latest news

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mugello restart crash prompts GPDA letter to FIA

2
Supercars

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

3h
3
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

4
Supercars

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

5
Supercars

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

18m

Latest news

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Supercars

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar
Supercars

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale

Supercars announces new Foxtel, Seven TV deal
Supercars

Supercars announces new Foxtel, Seven TV deal

Latest videos

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.