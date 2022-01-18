Coulthard waiting on contract release

The Kiwi was locked in at Team Sydney for the upcoming campaign, only for those plans to be potentially scuppered by the Webb family selling the squad to drag racer Peter Xiberras.

That's left Coulthard in limbo just weeks out from the 2022 season getting underway, with no guarantee of a seat in the new-look Xiberras outfit.

Motorsport.com understands Coulthard is waiting to be released from his existing contract with the Webbs so that he can properly entertain options for 2022.

Continuing with what is set to become PremiAir Hire Racing is not out of the question, however there has been speculation that changes will be made under the new ownership.

Former Team Sydney driver Chris Pither has been heavily linked to a return to the squad in a full-time role this season.

Outside of PremiAir Hire Racing, Coulthard would be considered the top draft pick for the Bathurst 1000 if he were to put himself on the co-driver market.

One potential fit is Walkinshaw Andretti United, which is in need of a new co-driver for reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert now Lee Holdsworth is off to Grove Racing.

Garry Jacobson, who was Coulthard's teammate at Team Sydney last season, is thought to be in a similar station regarding his contract for 2022.