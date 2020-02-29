Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Courtney splits with Team Sydney

Courtney splits with Team Sydney
By:
Feb 29, 2020, 1:35 AM

James Courtney has parted ways with the new Team Sydney Supercars squad after just a single round.

The 2010 series champion put out a short statement today confirming that he'll leave the team effective immediately.

“We have not been able to agree on the way forward, so I have decided to depart the team. I wish Team Sydney all the best for the future,” Courtney said in his statement.

Multiple sources have indicated that remuneration is at the centre of the dispute.

As per Supercars regulations, Team Sydney will need to continue fielding two cars for the remainder of the season.

Motorsport.com has tried to contact Team Sydney boss Jono Webb for comment.

As for Courtney's immediate future, an Instagram post that went live shortly after the statement says there is nothing in place.

It does, however, indicate that he'll have the ongoing support of Boost Mobile – which backed his car in Adelaide thanks to an eleventh-hour deal brokered by Courtney.

"I haven’t got any other plans in place, so can’t really comment anymore at the moment," wrote Courtney on Instagram shortly after the statement was released.

"But my great relationship with [Boost Mobile] means that we will now be looking for some new opportunities – so watch this space..."

That Boost backing opens the door for a potential wildcard programme.

As for a potential enduro ride, most competitive seats have already been filled for this year's long-distance races, with full houses at Triple Eight, DJR Team Penske, Tickford Racing and Erebus Motorsport.

Kelly Racing is yet to announce either of its co-drivers, although Dale Wood is expected to partner Rick Kelly again. That means there could still be a spot available alongside Andre Heimgartner.

Another potential home for Courtney for the enduros is Brad Jones Racing, the team yet to name Todd Hazelwood's co-driver as of yet.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney
Teams Team Sydney
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

