Early Adelaide 500 revival on the table
Supercars / Bathurst II News

COVID-19 concerns for Bathurst 1000

By:

Parts of the Mount Panorama circuit precinct have been named 'venues of concern' by health officials due to what appears to be a brush with COVID-19 during the Bathurst 1000.

COVID-19 concerns for Bathurst 1000

The Western New South Wales Local Health District today listed various parts of the circuit precinct on its venue of concerns list for dates and times that cross over with the Bathurst 1000.

The notice covers last Saturday and Sunday and includes the McPhillamy Park Campground (until 7pm Sunday), the Paddock Campground (until 3pm Sunday), Harris Park, Merchandise Alley, the National Motor Racing Museum and the viewing area inside the Chase (each until 3pm Sunday).

Harris Park, Merchandise Alley and the Chase would have been particularly well frequented across those two days.

According to the Western NSW Local Health District: "Anyone who attended this venue should monitor for symptoms and get a COVID test and isolate if symptoms develop."

NSW spent several months in lockdown in the second half of this year due to an outbreak of the Delta strain.

However the state has since reopened thanks to its high vaccination coverage, with international travel now resuming, although some quarantine measures have been introduced thanks to the Omicron variant.

As for state borders, neighbouring Queensland is set to open its doors for vaccinated travellers from NSW next Monday.

That will come as a huge relief to the Queensland based teams and other associated staff, who will now avoid any formal quarantine to return home.

Most are currently based in northern NSW as they wait for the border to open.

