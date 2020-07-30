Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

COVID-19 scare prompts Supercars precautions

COVID-19 scare prompts Supercars precautions
By:
Jul 30, 2020, 3:45 AM

Supercars is understood to be monitoring whether team staff members could have been exposed to COVID-19 as part of a fresh virus scare in Queensland.

The north-eastern state is the latest to face the potential of a second wave, after two teenagers allegedly falsified documents after travelling from Melbourne to Brisbane via Sydney on July 21.

They therefore avoided quarantine on arrival, and visited a number of places in south-east Queensland before testing positive to COVID-19.

The list of locations includes schools, restaurants, a bar and a grocery store in areas south of Brisbane, leading to concerns of potential exposure for team staff, most of which are currently based between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Motorsport.com understands that Supercars has asked all teams to notify them if any staff have visited the affected businesses.

Read Also:

There are concerns in Queensland that the alleged border infiltration may spark a new wave of community transmission, similar to what has crippled Melbourne and left Sydney on a knife-edge.

However the Queensland-based Supercars teams have little option but to sit tight for the moment, given that they can't enter the Northern Territory until at least next Monday due to the 14-day cooling off period after the last round in Sydney, which is a declared hotspot.

Supercars has been conducting regular COVID-19 tests with on-site personnel during the three rounds since the resumption of the season, including drivers and team and organisational staff.

There have so far been no positive cases.

Supercars facing post-Townsville dilemma

Supercars facing post-Townsville dilemma
