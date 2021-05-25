COVID restrictions could affect Winton Supercars event

The Victorian government will re-introduce a number of measures for the Greater Melbourne area from 6pm local time tonight in response to a cluster in the city's north that has now seen five new positive cases.

The measures include limits on private gatherings and mandatory mask wearing indoors.

People from the Greater Melbourne area are still able to travel to regional Victoria, a reprieve for the Winton SuperSprint given six teams are based in the Victorian state capital.

However the restrictions effectively follow anybody from Greater Melbourne, which means it's highly likely affected staff and drivers will have to mask up while indoors at the event.

That would include any corporate appearances, meetings with the stewards or race control and media conferences.

In a statement provided to Motorsport.com Supercars said it is 'actively motioning' the situation and is in dialogue with Winton owner and operator the Benalla Auto Club.

"Supercars is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and is working with the relevant authorities, along with the team at the Benalla Auto Club," read the statement.

"We continue to plan for our upcoming event in Winton and will follow all government advice in doing so."

The impact in terms of crowds at the event is not yet clear.

While public gatherings are limited to 30 people, acting Victorian premier James Merlino said advice regarding this weekend's sporting events in the state will come from the public events panel.

That advice could also affect the Winton SuperSprint.

“For footy crowds and other major events, the public events panel will provide advice, we’ll get advice through Public Health in terms of any changes,” said Merlino.

“We’re not making any announcements today. There are a range of events, whether it’s footy, whether it’s cultural events – we’ll work through all of those and provide further advice when that is finalised.”

The Winton SuperSprint will kick off on Friday with support categories before Supercars running starts on Saturday.