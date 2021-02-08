Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch

Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch
By:

Former Supercars TV presenter Riana Crehan has landed a new role with the Australian Superbike Championship.

The experienced pit reporter split with Supercars Media late last year, ahead of a new broadcast deal for the touring car series.

She's now set to spend 2021 covering two-wheel motor racing, Crehan joining the ASBK TV team alongside Steve Martin, Phil Harlum and Mark Bracks.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the ASBK team in 2021,” said Crehan.

“For the last 10 or so years I’ve been involved in motorsport, mostly running up and down the pitlane with the Supercars, but now it’s time to have some fun with two wheels and the ASBK paddock.

"I’ve been a fan of two-wheels for a long time. I’ve known a few of the guys and girls in the ASBK paddock for a long time including Wayne Maxwell who is friends with my husband [Will Davison], and Troy Herfoss, who I have followed closely due to his off-track training. It’s great to see Brent Stephens join the paddock as a mechanic, as I’ve known him for a long time and it’s great to have some familiar faces in the pit lane this year.

“There’s a great depth of behind-the-scenes stories in the ASBK paddock and together with the ASBK TV team we hope to bring that into fans homes at each and every round of the ASBK Championship.

“ASBK is unique, from the privateer teams through to the top tier factory teams, the riders are highly skilled athletes and I hold them in the highest regard and I’m really looking forward to racing getting under way.”

Motorcycling Australia boss Peter Doyle welcomed Crehan to the championship.

“Her experience alongside our professional ASBK team of Steve Martin, Phil Harlum and Mark Bracks for the 2021 ASBK will provide fans with a real insight into the paddock and riders,” said Doyle.

“We now have a great team who will deliver sensational TV for race fans both here in Australia and our international fans as well."

The 2021 ASBK season will kick off at Phillip Island on February 20-21, the series sharing the billing with TCR Australia, S5000 and GT World Challenge Australia in what's been dubbed the Australian All Wheels Race Fest.

Supercars to adopt Formula 1-style qualifying

Previous article

Supercars to adopt Formula 1-style qualifying
About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

