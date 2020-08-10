Crehan to replace Lowndes in Darwin TV line-up

Lowndes was set to travel to the Northern Territory this weekend to be part of a slimmed-down on-site TV presence, however the official Supercars website is reporting that he's decided to stay in Queensland as his son Levi recovers from a motocross accident.

He'll be replaced in Darwin by regular Supercars Media pit reporter Crehan, who was sidelined before the resumption of the 2020 season back in June.

Crehan and Mark Larkham are set to be the only on-screen talent on the ground in Darwin for the Fox Sports component of the broadcast, with host Jess Yates and commentators Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife set to work from Sydney thanks to border restrictions.

Network 10 will also have an extremely limited on-site presence for its live coverage; hosts Kate Peck and Scott Mackinnon will be working from Sydney, while drivers Will Davison and Michael Caruso will provide expert analysis from Brisbane and Melbourne respectively.

Andrew Jones will therefore be the only member of 10's on-air team that's in Darwin for the weekend.

Supercars Media will also have production crew split between Darwin and Sydney, to limit how much crew is on the road, and therefore away from their home and family, during the extended norther swing.

“It was impractical to have the entire broadcast team on the road for such an extended period,” Supercars' general manager of television and content Nathan Prendergast told the Supercars website.

“What we’re doing in terms of splitting the production is basically a first for Supercars.

“Ideally everyone including Mark and Neil would rather be onsite to get their research sorted, but we’ll setup WhatsApp groups with the team owners and so on to get the information flow.”

The Darwin Triple Crown, the first leg of the proposed double-header at Hidden Valley, will be shown live across both Fox Sports (including streaming service Kayo) and Network 10.

The mooted midweek Darwin SuperSprint, which is yet to be formally confirmed, will only be shown live on Fox Sports and Kayo if it does go ahead.