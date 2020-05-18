Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Fans start $100,000 crowd-funding campaign for Davison

shares
comments
Fans start $100,000 crowd-funding campaign for Davison
By:
May 18, 2020, 3:07 AM

A group of Will Davison fans have started a crowd-funding campaign aimed at raising $100,000 following the unexpected loss of his Tickford Racing seat.

As first reported by Motorsport.com, an in-form Davison was left without a full-time ride after Milwaukee Tools ended its sponsorship arrangement with 23Red Racing due to coronavirus-related cutbacks.

That forced 23Red owner Phil Munday to completely restructure his entry, the Racing Entitlements Contract now effectively being leased back to Tickford to run a Boost Mobile-backed car for James Courtney.

In response to Davison's unfortunate axing from the Tickford line-up, a crowd-funding campaign has been set up to help him find a new ride.

Led by Aussie simulator equipment maker Jinx Shifters, the GoFundMe campaign is targeting $100,000.

Read Also:

"The Jinx Shifters GoFundMe, is all about making enough noise to bring Will Davison back into a full-time seat," reads the campaign description.

"By expressing a fan-based support we can help get Will Davison back racing after his team had their major sponsor pull the rug out from [under] them.

"This is not a [chequered] flag for Will! Help us! Together, we can get him back on the grid!"

Davison, meanwhile, has made it clear he wants to get back on the grid via a social media post reflecting on last week's news.

“At the end of the day it’s an amazing sport and I’m really, really proud to have been a part of it for as long as I have and I can guarantee you I will be giving everything I’ve got to get myself back on the grid, hopefully in the not too distant future,” he said in a video addressing his sudden exit.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot to offer.

“I honestly feel like at this stage in my career, I feel like I’m driving really well, I feel like I have got a lot of experience behind me and a good perspective on the way that everything works.

“So my aim is to be back and racing with you all soon.”

Davison also thanked Munday for their two-and-a-bit seasons together.

“Phil, you’re a great friend, you’re a wonderful bloke, it’s been an absolute privilege and honour to have driven for you and 23Red,” said the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t quite get that win, I gave my absolute everything for you and I’m sorry this has had to happen.

“I know how passionate you are and I can only thank you from the bottom of my heart for the opportunity at the end of 2017 to drive for you.

“It’s been a hell of fun and we will no doubt be seeing you around again soon and we will be great friends. So thank you, it’s all I can say and I’m sorry that it ended this way but we’ve done some cool things and thank you so much.”

Next article
Courtney to race Boost-backed Tickford Mustang

Previous article

Courtney to race Boost-backed Tickford Mustang
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Will Davison
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Walkinshaw Supercars squad reveals new look

2
Supercars

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

3
NASCAR Cup

Despite no fans, NASCAR's return still found a "positive vibe"

1h
4
MotoGP

Aprilia, KTM allowed to keep developing engines

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo closing in on 2021 McLaren seat

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

Fans start $100,000 crowd-funding campaign for Davison
VASC

Fans start $100,000 crowd-funding campaign for Davison

Courtney to race Boost-backed Tickford Mustang
VASC

Courtney to race Boost-backed Tickford Mustang

When can fans attend Supercars races again?
VASC

When can fans attend Supercars races again?

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
VASC

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Supercars sets June date for Sydney restart
VASC

Supercars sets June date for Sydney restart

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.