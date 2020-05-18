Fans start $100,000 crowd-funding campaign for Davison

As first reported by Motorsport.com, an in-form Davison was left without a full-time ride after Milwaukee Tools ended its sponsorship arrangement with 23Red Racing due to coronavirus-related cutbacks.

That forced 23Red owner Phil Munday to completely restructure his entry, the Racing Entitlements Contract now effectively being leased back to Tickford to run a Boost Mobile-backed car for James Courtney.

In response to Davison's unfortunate axing from the Tickford line-up, a crowd-funding campaign has been set up to help him find a new ride.

Led by Aussie simulator equipment maker Jinx Shifters, the GoFundMe campaign is targeting $100,000.

"The Jinx Shifters GoFundMe, is all about making enough noise to bring Will Davison back into a full-time seat," reads the campaign description.

"By expressing a fan-based support we can help get Will Davison back racing after his team had their major sponsor pull the rug out from [under] them.

"This is not a [chequered] flag for Will! Help us! Together, we can get him back on the grid!"

Davison, meanwhile, has made it clear he wants to get back on the grid via a social media post reflecting on last week's news.

“At the end of the day it’s an amazing sport and I’m really, really proud to have been a part of it for as long as I have and I can guarantee you I will be giving everything I’ve got to get myself back on the grid, hopefully in the not too distant future,” he said in a video addressing his sudden exit.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot to offer.

“I honestly feel like at this stage in my career, I feel like I’m driving really well, I feel like I have got a lot of experience behind me and a good perspective on the way that everything works.

“So my aim is to be back and racing with you all soon.”

Davison also thanked Munday for their two-and-a-bit seasons together.

“Phil, you’re a great friend, you’re a wonderful bloke, it’s been an absolute privilege and honour to have driven for you and 23Red,” said the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t quite get that win, I gave my absolute everything for you and I’m sorry this has had to happen.

“I know how passionate you are and I can only thank you from the bottom of my heart for the opportunity at the end of 2017 to drive for you.

“It’s been a hell of fun and we will no doubt be seeing you around again soon and we will be great friends. So thank you, it’s all I can say and I’m sorry that it ended this way but we’ve done some cool things and thank you so much.”