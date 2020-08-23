Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin completes clean sweep

The DJR Team Penske star effectively won the race at the start, using the grippier side of the front row to out-drag pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen down to the first corner.

Once in front McLaughlin never looked back, flawlessly executing a standard strategy with a Lap 8 stop to make it three wins from three races, his margin in the final heat a whopping 13.8s.

Even better for McLaughlin was that his closest title rival Jamie Whincup was just seventh, the points gap between the two now 177.

"I love it [in Darwin]. I love the people, I love the track. And I love it when my car is like that. That's hands-down the best car I've every driven. All weekend it was so solid."

The battle for the minor placings was significantly closer, with as many as five cars in contention for the podium for much of the race.

Nick Percat effectively ran second the entire way, jumping van Gisbergen at the start. He couldn't quite shake the likes of Scott Pye and, for a while, van Gisbergen, but ultimately had enough to take a well-earned podium.

Pye finished third for the second time today, having withstood significant pressure from van Gisbergen when the Triple Eight driver – who stopped later in the race – had better tyre quality.

Pye didn't just help himself by holding off van Gisbergen, he also helped his teammate Mark Winterbottom who went deep into the race before making his stop. With the best rubber in the field for the run home, Winterbottom was able to run down Chaz Mostert and van Gisbergen to nab fourth place.

That did include a bit of contact to get by van Gisbergen, though, Winterbottom hinting after the race that he may have to face the stewards.

Van Gisbergen and Mostert finished fifth and sixth ahead of Whincup.

Darwin Supersprint - race results: