Darwin Supercars: Le Brocq scores second career win
Jack Le Brocq cruised to a second career Supercars victory, and a first for Matt Stone Racing, to round out the Darwin Triple Crown.
The MSR Camaro driver was untroubled across the 35 laps as he became the second surprise winner of the weekend, following Mark Winterbottom's drought-breaking victory yesterday.
It marked a first win for MSR and second for Le Brocq, who took a maiden victory at Sydney Motorsport Park in 2020 when driving for Tickford Racing.
It also followed a frantic repair job by MSR after Le Brocq's car was damaged in the earlier race today.
"I dunno, I'm a bit lost for words to be honestly," said Le Brocq.
"It's pretty unreal. The guys have done an awesome job, especially the last few hours getting this thing back together, it was pretty beat up after that second race today.
"I feel like it's been a long time coming. The heart rate is still going, it will take a whole to come down. That was a long 35 laps."
Le Brocq converted pole at the start of the race, matching Andre Heimgartner's launch and then having the line through the long first corner.
The pair quickly settled into a rhythm separated by just over a second, while Winterbottom withstood an early challenge from Broc Feeney to hang on to third place.
Having not found a way through, Feeney decided to try an undercut by pitting first of the lead group on lap 16.
Le Brocq, Heimgartner and Winterbottom all covered off the following lap, Feeney jumping Winterbottom in the process, while Will Brown also managed to force his way past the veteran at turn 1.
His move was deemed a little too forceful, though, Brown promptly hit with a five-second penalty.
Out front the second stint was similar to the first, Heimgartner able to shadow Le Brocq but not make any serious play for the lead.
That was the case until the finish, Le Brocq crossing the line 1.3s ahead of Heimgartner.
Feeney ended up a lonely third, 8.5s behind the winner, particularly after the five seconds was applied to Brown, who was fourth across the line.
That dropped the title contender to sixth in the final standings and promoted Shane van Gisbergen to fourth and Cam Waters to fifth.
Winterbottom came home seventh ahead of Will Davison, Chaz Mostert – who charged his way up from 25th on the grid – and Todd Hazelwood.
Series leader Brodie Kostecki had a shocker, meanwhile, finishing the race dead last, more than four laps down on the winner.
His race unravelled on the opening lap when, after starting 11th, he made contact with Anton De Pasquale at the hairpin.
That left him with damaged steering that required a lengthy stint in the garage for the repairs.
As a result what had been a 109-point gap over Brown in the standings was reduced to 59 points, while Feeney is now within 91 points of the Kostecki.
Darwin Supercars: Feeney leads Triple Eight one-two
Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash
Latest news
10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix
10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix
Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!”
Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!” Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!”
Albon driving "in rear-view mirrors” on way to seventh in Canadian GP
Albon driving "in rear-view mirrors” on way to seventh in Canadian GP Albon driving "in rear-view mirrors” on way to seventh in Canadian GP
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP German GP
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP German GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP German GP
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.