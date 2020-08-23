Supercars
Supercars / Hidden Valley II / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win
Scott McLaughlin took his 50th career Supercars win in comfortable fashion at Hidden Valley.

For the second day running it was a dominant performance from the runaway points leader, McLaughlin effectively leading from start to finish.

He really only came under pressure at the start, Shane van Gisbergen and Fabian Coulthard running with McLaughlin for the first few laps.

But by Lap 6, when the top three had all completed their mandatory stops, McLaughlin had control of the race.

His final winning margin over van Gisbergen was a handy 9.6s.

"The car is sensational," said McLaughlin. "I got a pretty good start. As always it's real hard racing with Shane. But then our car just hooked up and took off."

McLaughlin and van Gisbergen were joined on the podium by a hard-charging Scott Pye.

The Team 18 driver went the other way on strategy, not taking his mandatory service until Lap 26. He popped out in fourth, but had the tyre quality to swiftly run down Coulthard.

He then tried to do the same thing to van Gisbergen, the pair almost crossing the finish line side-by-side. The Kiwi just clung on to the position by 0.3s.

"That was a fun race," said Pye. "Following Shane I was giving it everything I had, flashing the headlights... he even missed a few apexes. I wanted to get him so bad, but I just didn't quite have it in the end."

Coulthard came home fourth, while Cam Waters and Jamie Whincup staged a tense battle over fifth. The Tickford driver got the job done, but only after withstanding some serious pressure from the seven-time champion after the stops.

Chaz Mostert finished seventh on the road, but was demoted to 18th thanks to a 15-second penalty after nerfing Nick Percat off the road at Turn 1 five laps from home.

That promoted James Courtney to seventh ahead of Lee Holdsworth, Mark Winterbottom and Anton De Pasquale, the latter battling radio problems throughout the race.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
9.687
3 20 Australia Scott Pye
9.932
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
15.279
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters
21.390
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
22.449
7 44 Australia James Courtney
27.983
8 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
29.425
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
30.730
10 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
31.168
11 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
32.035
12 15 Australia Rick Kelly
34.882
13 8 Australia Nick Percat
37.312
14 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
37.736
15 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
39.918
16 9 Australia David Reynolds
40.283
17 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
40.983
18 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
41.697
19 4 Australia Jack Smith
46.627
20 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
48.819
21 34 Australia Zane Goddard
49.717
22 19 Australia Alex Davison
54.765
23 3 Australia Macauley Jones
59.004
24 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'13.494
View full results
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

