Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Darwin Supercars: Waters wins crash-marred Race 2
Supercars / Darwin Race report

Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins thrilling finale

Chaz Mostert held off Anton De Pasquale to win a thrilling final race of the Darwin Triple Crown.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins thrilling finale

De Pasquale got the jump on Will Davison from the outside of the front row at the start to bank track position for the opening stint.

The two Shell Fords then ran in formation with a little under a second separating them.

Behind them it was initially Cam Waters who sat in third, however the Tickford driver was passed by Shane van Gisbergen at Turn 6 on Lap 17.

On Lap 19 De Pasquale pitted from the lead, however he didn't resume in the effective lead. That instead went to Chaz Mostert, who had pitted 10 laps earlier for just two new tyres and pulled off a massive undercut to go from sixth to the lead.

Mostert's gamble looked to have hit a serious snag on Lap 26 when Garry Jacobson and Zak Best tangled and Best ended up in the wall on the outside of Turn 6.

The resulting Safety Car should have left Mostert as a sitting duck, with De Pasquale and his three new tyres, and Will Davison on four new tyres taken on Lap 23, right behind him.

Davison was best-placed for the Lap 31 restart based on tyre condition, however the veteran was slow away when the race went green.

That let van Gisbergen get under him into Turn 1, the pair making contact as Davison was escorted wide.

Davison slipped back to fifth while van Gisbergen picked up damage and dropped all the way back to 21st. He was also slapped with a 15-second time penalty for his efforts, which meant the series leader was classified dead last.

That left De Pasquale as the sole challenger to Mostert and his ailing rubber, but try as De Pasquale might there was no way through, as the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver held on for a famous win.

"There's no worse mentality than going into a safety car knowing everyone has fresher tyres than you," said Mostert. "Not just two, but four.

"Ripper effort by the team, we went super aggressive. The [car] somehow just hung on. I kept Anton just at bay, I had nothing left."

The win comes amid what's been a difficult weekend for WAU and Mostert, who was disqualified from two session, one of which was yesterday's opening race.

De Pasquale's aggressive measures to try and get through Mostert late in the race saw Cam Waters almost sneak through for second.

The two Ford drivers ended up drag racing to the finish line, De Pasquale just holding on ahead of his Tickford rival.

Given van Gisbergen's woes, the second place has helped De Pasquale close the points gap to the Kiwi to 214.

Davison finished fourth ahead of a fast-finishing Andre Heimgartner, Broc Feeney and Will Brown.

Jake Kostecki was eighth, Mark Winterbottom ninth and Nick Percat 10th in the second WAU entry.

James Courtney was a surprise appearance on the grid after his Mustang was badly damaged in today's earlier race.

The Tickford Racing crew put in a rapid shift between races to repair the car, only for it to cop more bonnet damage early in this race.

Still he was able to come home 19th.

Scott Pye's car, which was also damaged in the Courtney crash, unfortunately couldn't be repaired in time to take part in the race.

The 2022 Supercars season continues with the Townsville 500 on July 8-10.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB -
2 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 0.9580 0.958 0.958
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1.1035 1.104 0.146
4 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1.4933 1.493 0.390
5 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 3.3056 3.306 1.812
6 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 3.3158 3.316 0.010
7 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 8.8692 8.869 5.553
8 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 9.0464 9.046 0.177
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 9.2514 9.251 0.205
10 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 9.3879 9.388 0.137
11 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 9.6175 9.618 0.230
12 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 11.3049 11.305 1.687
13 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 11.4972 11.497 0.192
14 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 11.6735 11.674 0.176
15 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 12.1206 12.121 0.447
16 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 12.6078 12.608 0.487
17 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 15.7478 15.748 3.140
18 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 15.9186 15.919 0.171
19 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 16.6211 16.621 0.702
20 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 19.0477 19.048 2.427
21 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 40.0360 40.036 20.988
22 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 43.0405 43.041 3.005
23 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
24 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
27 Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 13 laps
78 Zak Best
Ford Mustang GT
20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB
View full results
shares
comments
Darwin Supercars: Waters wins crash-marred Race 2
Previous article

Darwin Supercars: Waters wins crash-marred Race 2
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mawson seals back-to-back Gold Star titles
Other open wheel

Mawson seals back-to-back Gold Star titles

Darwin Supercars: Waters wins crash-marred Race 2 Darwin
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Waters wins crash-marred Race 2

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins thrilling finale
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins thrilling finale

Darwin Supercars: Waters wins crash-marred Race 2
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Waters wins crash-marred Race 2

Mostert disqualification appeal thrown out
Supercars Supercars

Mostert disqualification appeal thrown out

Darwin Supercars: Sunday poles for Waters, Davison
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Sunday poles for Waters, Davison

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.