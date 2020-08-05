Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
08 Aug
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
15 Aug
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Hidden Valley / Breaking news

Darwin Supercars opener to be postponed by a week

shares
comments
Darwin Supercars opener to be postponed by a week
By:
Aug 5, 2020, 1:56 AM

The first of two scheduled Supercars rounds in Darwin is now likely to be pushed back a week amid a frantic scramble for permission to cross the Northern Territory border.

There has been doubt over this weekend's event since last Friday, when the Northern Territory government declared the City of Brisbane a COVID-19 hot spot.

That implicated a number of team staff, which, by the letter of the law, would have been required to quarantine for 14 days once arriving in the Territory.

Talks on Saturday between NT health officials and Supercars ended in an agreement that the rounds could go ahead as planned, however since then it appears the approvals haven't been provided.

A charter flight from Brisbane to Darwin has twice been pushed back, while transporters arrived at the border yesterday but have only been let through today.

Motorsport.com understands teams will still head to the Territory today before serving a week of quarantine.

The double-header will then go ahead with just a week turnaround to Townsville at the end of the month. 

More to follow.

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds

Previous article

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Hidden Valley
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing

Queensland to close New South Wales border
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
3h

Queensland to close New South Wales border

Darwin Supercars opener to be postponed by a week
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
1h

Darwin Supercars opener to be postponed by a week

Davies "not wedded" to staying at Ducati in 2021
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies "not wedded" to staying at Ducati in 2021

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team

Corvette stars thrilled with first wins at Road America
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette stars thrilled with first wins at Road America

Latest news

Darwin Supercars opener to be postponed by a week
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
1h

Darwin Supercars opener to be postponed by a week

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
2h

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds

Queensland to close New South Wales border
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
3h

Queensland to close New South Wales border

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

Trending

1
Supercars

Darwin Supercars opener to be postponed by a week

1h
2
Formula 1

Pirelli: Softer tyres not a risk at second Silverstone race

3
Formula 1

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures

4
Supercars

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds

2h
5
Supercars

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Latest news

Darwin Supercars opener to be postponed by a week
Supercars

Darwin Supercars opener to be postponed by a week

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds
Supercars

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds

Queensland to close New South Wales border
Supercars

Queensland to close New South Wales border

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin
Supercars

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

Darwin Supercars travel pushed back again
Supercars

Darwin Supercars travel pushed back again

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.