Darwin Supercars: Sunday poles for Waters, Davison

In the first of the back-to-back qualifying sessions it was Waters that led the way from start to finish.

The Tickford driver was fastest on the first runs with a 1m05.620s before improving to a 1m05.255s at the flag to seal pole.

The margin back to David Reynolds was just 0.04s as Will Davison and Shane van Gisbergen locked out the second row.

Race 1 winner Anton De Pasquale could manage just fifth on the grid for Race 2 while Broc Feeney showed significant improvement compared to yesterday's qualifying as he secured seventh on the grid.

Jack Le Brocq, Chaz Mostert and Mark Winterbottom completed the first five rows.

The second session saw Davison lower his own lap record to take pole for Race 3.

The veteran stormed to the top with a 1m04.811s which left him nearly two-tenths clear of De Pasquale in a Dick Johnson Racing front-row lock-out.

"Conditions were tricky," said Davison. "[I went out] out thinking it would be super grippy with the cooler conditions, but I'm not sure if it was the S5000 rubber, there's quite a bit of dirt on the circuit, the first run caught me by surprise a little bit.

"I didn't quite get the tyres up in the first sector. I knew I had to alter my warm-up procedure for that run and I could feel starting the lap the tyres were there.

"I tried to replicate the Shootout lap from yesterday. I think it was possibly a little bit better in some spots."

Feeney put in a starring performance to grab third ahead of Waters, while van Gisbergen's relatively underwhelming morning continued with fifth.

Mostert was sixth from Scott Pye, Will Brown, Jake Kostecki and Andre Heimgartner.

Darwin Triple Crown Race 2 qualifying results

