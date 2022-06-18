Tickets Subscribe
Previous / WAU appeals Mostert disqualification Next / Mostert disqualification appeal thrown out
Supercars / Darwin Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: Sunday poles for Waters, Davison

Cam Waters and Will Davison split the pole positions for the second and third Supercars races in Darwin.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Darwin Supercars: Sunday poles for Waters, Davison

In the first of the back-to-back qualifying sessions it was Waters that led the way from start to finish.

The Tickford driver was fastest on the first runs with a 1m05.620s before improving to a 1m05.255s at the flag to seal pole.

The margin back to David Reynolds was just 0.04s as Will Davison and Shane van Gisbergen locked out the second row.

Race 1 winner Anton De Pasquale could manage just fifth on the grid for Race 2 while Broc Feeney showed significant improvement compared to yesterday's qualifying as he secured seventh on the grid.

Jack Le Brocq, Chaz Mostert and Mark Winterbottom completed the first five rows.

The second session saw Davison lower his own lap record to take pole for Race 3.

The veteran stormed to the top with a 1m04.811s which left him nearly two-tenths clear of De Pasquale in a Dick Johnson Racing front-row lock-out.

"Conditions were tricky," said Davison. "[I went out] out thinking it would be super grippy with the cooler conditions, but I'm not sure if it was the S5000 rubber, there's quite a bit of dirt on the circuit, the first run caught me by surprise a little bit.

"I didn't quite get the tyres up in the first sector. I knew I had to alter my warm-up procedure for that run and I could feel starting the lap the tyres were there.

"I tried to replicate the Shootout lap from yesterday. I think it was possibly a little bit better in some spots."

Feeney put in a starring performance to grab third ahead of Waters, while van Gisbergen's relatively underwhelming morning continued with fifth.

Mostert was sixth from Scott Pye, Will Brown, Jake Kostecki and Andre Heimgartner.

Darwin Triple Crown Race 2 qualifying results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.2552
2 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.3020 0.0468 0.0468
3 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.3637 0.1085 0.0617
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.4014 0.1462 0.0377
5 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.4235 0.1683 0.0221
6 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.5035 0.2483 0.0800
7 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.5210 0.2658 0.0175
8 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.5550 0.2998 0.0340
9 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.5601 0.3049 0.0051
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.6221 0.3669 0.0620
11 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.7047 0.4495 0.0826
12 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.7115 0.4563 0.0068
13 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.7241 0.4689 0.0126
14 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.7365 0.4813 0.0124
15 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.7612 0.5060 0.0247
16 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.7613 0.5061 0.0001
17 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.7838 0.5286 0.0225
18 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.8948 0.6396 0.1110
19 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.9122 0.6570 0.0174
20 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.9432 0.6880 0.0310
21 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.9476 0.6924 0.0044
22 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.9499 0.6947 0.0023
23 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.9578 0.7026 0.0079
24 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.9910 0.7358 0.0332
25 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.0044 0.7492 0.0134
26 27 Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.0858 0.8306 0.0814
27 78 Zak Best
Ford Mustang GT
View full results

Darwin Triple Crown Race 2 qualifying results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'04.8114
2 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.0104 0.1990 0.1990
3 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.0548 0.2434 0.0444
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.1670 0.3556 0.1122
5 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.2320 0.4206 0.0650
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.2383 0.4269 0.0063
7 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.4436 0.6322 0.2053
8 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.4634 0.6520 0.0198
9 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.4738 0.6624 0.0104
10 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.5291 0.7177 0.0553
11 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.5436 0.7322 0.0145
12 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.5513 0.7399 0.0077
13 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.5609 0.7495 0.0096
14 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.5970 0.7856 0.0361
15 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.6121 0.8007 0.0151
16 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.6260 0.8146 0.0139
17 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.6450 0.8336 0.0190
18 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.6672 0.8558 0.0222
19 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.6744 0.8630 0.0072
20 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.6956 0.8842 0.0212
21 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.7251 0.9137 0.0295
22 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.7652 0.9538 0.0401
23 27 Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.7812 0.9698 0.0160
24 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.8086 0.9972 0.0274
25 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.8431 1.0317 0.0345
26 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.8522 1.0408 0.0091
View full results
