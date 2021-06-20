Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale

As was the case in today's earlier race the start proved critical, van Gisbergen able to comfortably out-drag polesitter Will Davison down to Turn 1.

From there he was able to control the race, keeping Davison at bay across the first stint before taking his mandatory service on Lap 17.

The second stint was much the same, the gap between van Gisbergen and Davison 2.3s at the finish.

"Awesome. I don't know what's happened [with starts] this weekend but I've got three beauties," said van Gisbergen.

"I've got to thanks Red Bull Ampol Racing. Our car wasn't very good and we just chipped away and it's been good in the races."

The podium was identical to Race 2, with Jamie Whincup holding off Chaz Mostert to finish third. The seven-time series champion was left unimpressed with James Courtney, though, after contact between the pair on the first lap ran him wide.

"I was fuming after the start," said Whincup. I got absolutely cleaned up at Turn 1. I can't remember the last time someone opened the wheel up like that and just fed me off.

"But I had a good car and I was able to get a few spots at the start. Once we got to third we just had to hang on."

Courtney finished fifth, a decision to run long not working for the Tickford driver, followed by Nick Percat, Mark Winterbottom and Cam Waters.

Tim Slade and Will Brown rounded out the Top 10.

The win leaves van Gisbergen a formidable 221 points clear of Whincup in the championship, with the season set to continue in Townsville in three weeks.

Race results: