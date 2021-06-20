Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

The series leader set up victory at the start when he out-dragged polesitter Will Davison on the long run to the first corner.

Once in front it was a straightforward affair for van Gisbergen, who took his mandatory service on Lap 14 before cruising to a 1.5s win over Davison.

"It was awesome," said the Kiwi.

"I got another good start, which was great. Red Bull Ampol Racing, our car is awesome. We just needed to get things right today. The pitstop was great and we just managed the race at the end."

The battle for third boiled down to two very different strategies from Jamie Whincup and Chaz Mostert.

The latter went for an undercut, pitting on Lap 9 and using some clean air to filter up to third from his eighth spot on the grid.

Whincup, who ran fifth in the early stages, went for an overcut, not stopping until Lap 20.

That gave the seven-time series champion the better tyre condition for the run home, he and Mostert staging a tense battle over a number of laps before Whincup finally got past with a bold outside move at Turn 1 four laps from the finish.

Mark Winterbottom joined in on that battle too, although couldn't find a way past Mostert.

Anton De Pasquale fell back to sixth after starting third, followed by Cam Waters, Will Brown, Nick Percat and James Courtney.

Race results: