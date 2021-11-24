Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title
Supercars News

Date locked in for 2022 Darwin Supercars

By:

Supercars will share the bill with the Australian Superbike Championship at Hidden Valley in Darwin next June.

Date locked in for 2022 Darwin Supercars

The Aussie touring car series has locked in its annual trip to the Northern Territory, retaining the mid-June slot to catch the region's dry season.

The three-day event will run from June 17-19.

For the second year running the Darwin Triple Crown will see Supercars share the bill with ASBK, while Hidden Valley will also host the Nitro Up North drag racing meeting on the Friday and Saturday nights.

It's also been confirmed that the 2022 running of the event will also be its first as a formally recognised Indigenous Round, taking place on Larrakia land.

The Indigenous Round concept, used in both of Australia's major football codes, was floated for this year but couldn't be formalised in time.

Teams have sporadically run Indigenous-inspired liveries at the Darwin round in the past to celebrate the Territory's rich Indigenous culture and history.

“The Merlin Darwin Triple Crown is always a favourite with motorsports fans, and thousands of people flock to Hidden Valley Raceway each year to soak up three days of action and experience everything the Top End has to offer under our clear blue skies,” said Tim Watsford, CEO of Northern Territory Major Events Company.

“This event is a standout of the championship for the experience spectators get, and will be even more unique this year as the official Indigenous Round.

"In another first, we’ve also got two nights of high-octane Nitro Up North action."

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer added: “The Northern Territory Major Events Company has put together a fantastic three-day programme for our visit to the Top End in 2022," he said.

"It will be fantastic to see thousands of fans trackside again in Darwin in June.

“Hidden Valley has a great history, and bringing to life the first official Supercars Indigenous Round will add another great element for fans.”

The Darwin Triple Crown is the third piece of the 2022 Supercars calendar puzzle to fall into place, following confirmation of dates for the season-opener in Newcastle and the Australian Grand Prix in April.

The Hidden Valley event is also expected to be the first leg of the northern swing with Townsville, ahead of a lengthy winter break for Supercars on a slightly expanded 2022 schedule.

shares
comments
The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title
Previous article

The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title
Video Inside
Supercars

The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title

Sydney Supercars cancellation explained
Video Inside
Supercars

Sydney Supercars cancellation explained

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Date locked in for 2022 Darwin Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Date locked in for 2022 Darwin Supercars

The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title

Sydney Supercars cancellation explained
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars cancellation explained

Supercars refunds Sydney tickets after wash-out
Supercars Supercars

Supercars refunds Sydney tickets after wash-out

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.