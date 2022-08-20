Davison fined, retains Sandown pole

Davison stormed to the top of the times with a stunning Top 10 Shootout lap that left him nearly two-tenths clear of Shane van Gisbergen.

However no sooner had he crossed the line was his effort under a cloud of uncertainty.

That was due to an investigation for a pit exit breach, TV footage clearly showing that he crossed the chevron before the blend line when leaving the pits for his Shootout lap.

Officials later elected to issue Davison a $500 but stopped short of a grid penalty, which means he will start today's 110-kilometre race from pole.

The race kicks off at 4:45pm local time.