Davison relaxed about Supercars future

Will Davison is confident his solid 2022 form will help sort his future in Supercars with Dick Johnson Racing.

Andrew van Leeuwen
While the Ford team is traditionally cagey about contract lengths, its understood that Davison is in the second of what was a two-year deal when he signed last year.

It's a good time for Davison to be out of contract, too, the veteran enjoying a very positive start to his 2022 campaign.

That includes a victory in Perth last weekend, his first win since 2016, and five other podiums from the first 12 races of the season.

Speaking about his future after that Perth win, Davison made it clear he wants to race on for the next few years, and that his future will sort itself out if he keeps delivering results.

"I feel like I'm driving as good [as ever] and I've only got more to come this year, because I've got the hunger of a rookie," he told the Castrol Motorsport News podcast.

"That's the main thing, I still feel fit and fresh and my motivation and want to be there is as high as ever. And the nerves.

"So definitely, I'm super keen to continue driving for a few more years.

Ultimately, I'm just focussing on the driving and enjoying every moment. [The future] will take care of itself. I'm certainly not going anywhere."

Davison looks to have at least closed the gap, and perhaps even taken an edge, in outright pace over teammate Anton De Pasquale this season.

Last season De Pasquale took 11 pole positions to Davison's two, however Davison has already doubled that tally with four poles this year, more than any other driver, including De Pasquale who has three to his name.

According to Davison the upswing in outright pace is a product of working closely with De Pasquale to get the best out of the Shell Mustang package.

"[Anton is] amazing over a lap," he said. "We're working well together, and I think we've just unlocked a few things that naturally happens.

"I never lost faith in myself at all. I'd sat out for a year [in 2020] and then last year I had a couple of poles in Darwin and probably six or seven front rows. And we're just unlocking a few things in the car for me.

"We've both had quite a few poles this year. We're working well together, it's a really good environment in our team. We are pushing each other.

"I'm a big fan of him and I think he's got respect for me as well. It's really healthy for the team and I think he knows I've still got plenty of pace in me.

"It's good, I'm loving that feeling again. I won the pole award in 2012. I believe in the right scenario I can be very good in qualifying.

"It's such a cool feeling to be able to unlock the speed again and have such a fast car. It's the ultimate, going flat out over a lap. I mean we want to win the races but it's cool."

