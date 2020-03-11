Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney
Alex Davison will race the #19 Team Sydney Holden for the remainder of the 2020 Supercars season.
Davison will effectively replace James Courtney in the Team Sydney entry, following the 2010 series champ's sensational split with the squad after the Adelaide 500.
It will be Davison first full-time Supercars campaign since he raced a Tickford Ford in 2013, his programme having been split between Porsches and the Supercars enduro races since then.
He did, however, make a pair of sprint round appearances for LD Motorsport in 2017.
More to follow.
