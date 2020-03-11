Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney

shares
comments
Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney
By:
Mar 11, 2020, 3:15 AM

Alex Davison will race the #19 Team Sydney Holden for the remainder of the 2020 Supercars season.

Davison will effectively replace James Courtney in the Team Sydney entry, following the 2010 series champ's sensational split with the squad after the Adelaide 500.

It will be Davison first full-time Supercars campaign since he raced a Tickford Ford in 2013, his programme having been split between Porsches and the Supercars enduro races since then.

He did, however, make a pair of sprint round appearances for LD Motorsport in 2017.

Read Also:

More to follow. 

Next article
Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

Previous article

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney , Alex Davison
Teams Team Sydney
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Albert Park

Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Practice 1 Starts in
20 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 12 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
11:55
11:55
Practice 2
Thu 12 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
13:35
13:35
Qualifying 1
Thu 12 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
16:10
16:10
Qualifying 2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
10:10
10:10
Race 1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
13:50
13:50
Race 2
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
12:00
12:00
Race 3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
15:20
15:20
Race 4
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
12:55
12:55
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Coronavirus scare at Albert Park Hotel on eve of Australian GP

2
Supercars

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

3
Supercars

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney

47m
4
Other open wheel

S5000 cars to run louder exhaust at Albert Park

2h
5
Formula 1

Racing Point: DAS would require all-new chassis

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney
VASC

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea
VASC

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

The WAU offer that Mostert couldn't refuse
VASC

The WAU offer that Mostert couldn't refuse

Lowndes to race Porsche in Australian GP support event
PMRC

Lowndes to race Porsche in Australian GP support event

Randle declared fit for Tasmania amid cancer battle
VASC

Randle declared fit for Tasmania amid cancer battle

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.