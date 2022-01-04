Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Piastri keen on Supercars laps
Supercars News

Davison tests positive to COVID-19

By:

Supercars star Will Davison and TV presenter Riana Crehan have both tested positive to COVID-19.



Crehan took to social media this morning to confirm that both her and partner, Dick Johnson Racing driver Davison, are currently battling the virus.

"Feeling incredibly grateful to be vaccinated, live where we live and have access to online shopping," she wrote on Instagram.

"Thinking of so many who are currently experiencing what we are, those on the frontline, those in hospital, those sadly suffering serious symptoms. It’s a scary, frustrating, difficult time and we are just trying to do the best we can.

"Much love, look forward to seeing the other side of this."

Davison is the first Supercars driver to have be confirmed as having contracted the virus.

Up until now team owner Ryan Walkinshaw, who contracted the virus last year in Monaco, was the only Supercars-related person publicly confirmed to have battled COVID-19.

Davison's infection comes as Australia deals with its a surge of Omicron cases off the back of the re-opening of international and many state borders.

Queensland, where Crehan and Davison are based, recorded 5699 new cases yesterday, a significant number in the context of Australia's low infection rates throughout the pandemic so far.

However the it's still the more populated Victoria and New South Wales that are leading the way on cases, the former recording 17,636 cases this morning and the latter 35,054.

The surge in cases has affected a number of sporting competitions currently running, including the Big Bash League and the A-League, with team staff and players contracting the virus.

The Ashes cricket contest between Australian and England has also been affected by COVD-positive players and staff.

Similar challenges could await Supercars as it prepares to open its 2022 season in Newcastle in early March.

