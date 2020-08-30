Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

shares
comments
Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst
By:

Will Davison has been re-signed by Tickford Racing as Cam Waters' partner for the Bathurst 1000.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner will be paired with Waters as part of a endurance line-up re-shuffle at the Ford squad.

Michael Caruso, who partnered Waters at last year's enduros, will be reunited with former teammate Lee Holdsworth.

James Moffat will continue in the Supercheap Auto-backed car, this year with Jack Le Brocq, while Broc Feeney has already been locked in alongside James Courtney.

Davison started the 2020 season as one of Tickford's four regular drivers, only to lose his ride during the coronavirus break after sponsor Milwaukee Tools pulled its backing.

His seat was taken over by Courtney, who'd split with Team Sydney after the season-opening Adelaide 500.

“I’m really excited,” said Davison of the Bathurst deal. 

“[It’s been a] crazy year for so many, and it’s been hard to be on the sidelines, but to know I have such a great partner and team for the big one at Bathurst is pretty huge for me, it’s something I’m counting down the days for now. 

"I know Cam well, I know everyone here at Tickford incredibly well, so I couldn’t be more excited to do my part in helping Cam and the team get a big result at Bathurst.”

Read Also:

The Davison signing means Alex Premat won't get the chance to defend his Bathurst crown.

The US-based Frenchman, who triumphed with Scott McLaughlin at Mount Panorama last October, had signed on with Tickford for what was meant to be three long-distance races this year.

However, with Australia's borders currently closed to the rest of the world, he's unable to travel from his Las Vegas base.

“I was very much looking forward to racing with Tickford at Bathurst, but unfortunately due to the challenges in arranging my travel, I will not be able to compete this year” said Premat. 

“I wish the team luck and will be watching closely from the US. Bathurst is an incredible race and one I would like to win again, so I look forward to coming back as soon as I am able.”

Tickford boss Tim Edwards indicated that he'd like to have Premat as part of the line-up in 2021.

“It’s certainly unfortunate for Alex, we were very excited to work with him,” Edwards said. 

“He provided excellent feedback at the pre-season test in Tailem Bend, and was quickly getting along with the team. 

"Of course we were really looking forward to helping him defend his Bathurst win, but with the complications in travel, as well as the way things change so quickly at the moment, we amicably decided it was best to not race together this year. 

"That said we are interested in working together in 2021, so hopefully we’ll have him back in one of our cars again very soon.”

The re-shuffle has also left Jack Perkins without a Bathurst seat, after he'd originally been signed to partner Davison in the Milwaukee car.

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Previous article

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Cameron Waters , Will Davison
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Belgian GP: Hamilton cruises to win ahead of Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Belgian GP: Hamilton cruises to win ahead of Bottas

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

RACE: Ruman Racing Pocono race notes
SCCA SCCA / News

RACE: Ruman Racing Pocono race notes

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead

Verstappen: Managing tyres made Belgian GP "boring"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Managing tyres made Belgian GP "boring"

Sainz: McLaren could be in "trouble" if it rains at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: McLaren could be in "trouble" if it rains at Spa

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

Latest news

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Hamilton cruises to win ahead of Bottas

2
Formula 1

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"

3
Supercars

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

26m
4
SCCA

RACE: Ruman Racing Pocono race notes

5
FIA F3

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead

Latest news

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst
Supercars

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: Whincup cruises to Race 2 win
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup cruises to Race 2 win

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.