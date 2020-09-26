Davison withdrawn from The Bend

Davison complained of a loss of power late in yesterday's opening race, post-race checks revealing a serious issue with his V8 powerplant.

With the team's spare engines currently undergoing rebuilds ahead of the Bathurst 1000, there's no replacement unit on site at The Bend.

Davison has been therefore been withdrawn from today's two heat races.

"It's weird, I've never had this happen before," said Davison. "But unfortunately, with all the logistical dramas this year, with the team's being away from home, we've had to try and get through this event without our spare motor.

"Unfortunately we had a drama with our motor yesterday and there isn't a spare to bolt in. I just feel really sorry for all the guys who have been away from home, some have been away from home for months."

He's expected to return for Bathurst next month, where he'll share the #19 entry with Great Race winner and team owner Jonathon Webb.