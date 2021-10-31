Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, heartbreak for Davison Next / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins despite tyre scare
Supercars / Sydney News

De Pasquale disqualified from second Sydney race

By:

Anton De Pasquale has been stripped of his fifth place finish in the second Sydney Motorsport Park race due to a tyre mix-up.

De Pasquale disqualified from second Sydney race

According to a post-race stewards report the Dick Johnson Racing crew mistakenly fitted a control Dunlop allocated to Will Davison's car onto De Pasquale's car during the mandatory stop.

The team flagged the breach with Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess, but was still hit with a $20,000 fine (half of which is suspended until the end of the year) and De Pasquale was scrubbed from the race.

"Following the race, the [deputy race director] received a report from Supercars Technical that during Race 21 the authorised representative of Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd had reported to the HoM that during Race 21 the ream had fitted a control tyre allocated to car #17, Will Davison, on Car #11 in breach of Rule D17.1.6 which prohibits the transfer of a Control Tyre between cars except as permitted by the rules,' read the stewards report.

"The control tyre transfer between car #17 and car #11 was not permitted.

"The team having admitted to the breach, the stewards imposed a penalty of disqualification of car #11 from Race 21 and a fine on Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd in the sum of $20,000 of which $10,000 is suspended until 31 December 2021 subject to the team not committing any further breach of Rule D17 before that date."

DJR team principal Ben Croke explained that the mix-up was an honest mistake.

"The wrong tyre was fitted to Anton’s car. It’s a mistake that we made, we’ve put our hand up, we accept the consequences," he told the broadcast.

"It’s been a really positive return to racing for us, we have had really good cars here this weekend.

"So for us now, the focus is just to go out in this next one and do the best job we can.

"Anton is on pole, so we will move on and keep pressing on."

The Race 1 winner endured a difficult second heat, a poor start from pole dropping him back to seventh on the opening lap.

He then took his mandatory service on Lap 8, the undercut giving him the lead after the stops shook out, but the poorest tyre condition of the lead group.

He dropped back to fifth on the road, that position now going to Tim Slade in the final results thanks to De Pasquale's exclusion.

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, heartbreak for Davison
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, heartbreak for Davison
Next article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins despite tyre scare

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins despite tyre scare
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins despite tyre scare Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins despite tyre scare

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, heartbreak for Davison Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, heartbreak for Davison

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Anton De Pasquale More from
Anton De Pasquale
McLaughlin defends DJR from fan "attack"
Supercars

McLaughlin defends DJR from fan "attack"

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
Supercars

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale
Supercars

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale

Dick Johnson Racing More from
Dick Johnson Racing
McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign
Supercars

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime
Supercars

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins despite tyre scare
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins despite tyre scare

De Pasquale disqualified from second Sydney race
Supercars Supercars

De Pasquale disqualified from second Sydney race

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, heartbreak for Davison
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, heartbreak for Davison

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale scores two Sunday poles
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale scores two Sunday poles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.