Supercars / Surfers Paradise News

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach

Anton de Pasquale has been disqualified from the final race of the Gold Coast Supercars round for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure requirement.

Rachit Thukral
By:
The Dick Johnson Racing driver had a difficult race en route to 10th at Surfers Paradise but has been scrubbed from the results after the rear-left tyre fitted on his Ford Mustang during a pitstop was found to be below the 17psi requirement.

"After the Race and following admission by Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd that during a Pit Stop for Car 11, the incoming rear left tyre on the Car was below the minimum pressure of 17psi when fitted, the Stewards imposed the recommended minimum penalty of disqualification from Race 32 on Car 11, Anton De Pasquale," read a statement from stewards.

The disqualification marked the end of an underwhelming weekend for the 27-year-old, who could only finish sixth in the opening race of the weekend on Saturday, two places behind teammate Will Davison.

The non-score drops de Pasquale behind Davison to fifth in the standings, with just the final two races in Adelaide to run in December before the end of the season.

De Pasquale had actually entered the penultimate round of the campaign third in the standings, two points clear of Chaz Mostert, but ended up getting leapfrogged by both the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver as well as his own teammate over the course of the weekend.

The teams' title was wrapped up by Triple Eight Race Engineering today, while DJR sits well clear of third-placed Tickford Racing in the standings. 

