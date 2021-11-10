Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut Next / Van Der Drift linked to KGR Bathurst seat
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard

By:

A deadline of this Friday evening has been set for a final call on whether the Greg Murphy/Richie Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard will go ahead.

Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard

The New Zealand-based pair are currently sweating on landing a place in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine programme to facilitate their return home following Bathurst.

Getting back to NZ is the last remaining stumbling block for the Boost Mobile-backed, Erebus-run entry, with the passage to Australia now free thanks to the freshly-opened New South Wales border.

Boost boss Peter Adderton has been vocal on the matter through his social media channels recently, calling on NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern to intervene.

He even offered local journalists $1000 to pose the question directly to Ardern at a live press conference.

Adderton today issued a formal statement on the matter, confirming a decision on the wildcard will be made by Friday evening.

"We know that many Supercars fans across both New Zealand and Australia are excited to see this come to life," he said.

"It would be the good news story of the Bathurst 1000 and provide joy to so many racing fans. We have the car built and ready, and everything is in place. Well, almost everything. We also need to make sure the guys can get back home to their families after the race or this simply won't be possible, and we'll need to make a decision by the end of the week.

"What these guys are going through, trying to get approvals out of the NZ MIQ system many times now to be able to enter back into New Zealand, is a frustration felt by many. These are professionals who need to be able to leave New Zealand to ply their trade and make a living for their family.

"They are willing to follow all the rules, testing and other protocols, but we can't even get them into the system for a return to NZ.

"There is a lot of preparation, planning and cost that goes into entering a special car for the Bathurst 1000, that we announced at the start of this year before the most recent outbreak and lockdowns.

"The guys have been great in doing their own preparation in New Zealand, we just want to be able to deliver something incredibly special to sports fans in both countries after a very difficult last few years.

"We have been working around the clock for a while now to try and get both guys into the NZ MIQ system without any success, and are also appealing to the authorities for an exemption."

Murphy added: "The team at Boost Mobile Racing have backed me with an opportunity to race Bathurst one last time, and for that I'm eternally grateful. The response and anticipation from fans has been overwhelming.

"We have played by the same rules as every other person trying to get a spot in MIQ and now can only hope something comes through from the government. COVID has impacted so many people in far more serious ways, we know it is a hugely challenging time for so many, but naturally the thought that this opportunity may not eventuate is still very disappointing."

shares
comments
Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut
Previous article

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut
Next article

Van Der Drift linked to KGR Bathurst seat

Van Der Drift linked to KGR Bathurst seat
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 start Bathurst II
Supercars

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 start

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more Sydney III
Supercars

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Richie Stanaway More from
Richie Stanaway
Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000 Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard unveiled
Supercars

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard unveiled

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps
Supercars

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps

Erebus drops booze for charity Kelly Grove Racing Gen3 renders
Supercars

Erebus drops booze for charity

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Latest news

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 start
Supercars Supercars

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 start

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times and preview

Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.