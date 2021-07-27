Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars

Motorsport.com understands that the delay is one of a number of changes under genuine consideration as Supercars looks to ensure it can complete the 12 events required by the broadcast agreement.

Should it happen it would mean Supercars would race at the Ipswich circuit on September 4-5.

Other changes believed to be in the works include a Victorian double-header at Winton and Phillip Island, while the Sydney SuperNight is set to become the penultimate round of the season on the old Australian Grand Prix weekend in November.

More to follow.