Dick Johnson Racing extends Shell deal

The iconic partnership between Shell and DJR, which stretches back more than five decades, will continue for at least the next handful of seasons thanks to this new multi-year deal.

The latest guise of the Shell/DJR tie-up, through Shell licensee Viva Energy Australia, started back in 2017.

“To have the premium fuel brand – Shell V-Power – continue to support DJR, from my years of racing to our current team, is something that I am very proud of," said team co-owner and Aussie racing legend Dick Johnson.

"It’s not very often that you see an organisation support one sporting team for a sustained period. None of our partnerships are just stickers on race cars.”

DJR executive chairman Ryan Story added: “Viva Energy Australia has been a fantastic partner for our team over the last five decades and a significant part of our success since becoming the naming rights partner in 2017.

"To achieve what we have achieved with Viva Energy Australia on and off the track is something not many sporting teams could do. I am incredibly proud of everyone involved.

“With the introduction of Gen3 in 2023, I can’t wait to see the Shell V-Power Ford Mustang GTS out on track in Newcastle to open the season."

Viva Energy Australia’s executive general manager consumer Megan Foster said it was a proud moment to extend the relationship with DJR.

“We are so proud to be associated with Dick Johnson Racing and to have been part of the rich history for over five decades," she said.

"It simply makes perfect sense for us to sign on and continue our partnership into the future.

“Viva Energy Australia and DJR aren’t just aligned in delivering quality fuels and superb racing, both organisations have strong sustainability ambitions, and we are doing our part to address the impacts of climate change in Australia.

“We believe in everything the team is doing, led by motorsport royalty in DJ and of course Ryan Story. The team members are great ambassadors for our brand, amazing contributors to the overall sport and we have a fantastic collaboration between our two organisations. That’s what makes great partnerships. Let’s keep racing together."