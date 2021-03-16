Tickets Subscribe
Supercars

Dirt controversy triggers Supercars rule change

By:

Supercars has tweaked its rules off the back of the dirt-slinging controversy at Mount Panorama last month.

Dirt controversy triggers Supercars rule change

Cameron Waters was accused of foul play during the Top 10 Shootout at Bathurst when he dragged dirt onto the track at The Esses on his cool-down lap.

Chaz Mostert, the next driver on the scene, survived a huge moment as he came across the dirt and lost three positions compared to qualifying.

Shane van Gisbergen also lost time at that part of the circuit but still went on to claim pole position.

Waters immediately refuted that it was a tactical move and avoided a penalty after being summoned by driving standards advisor Craig Baird after the Shootout.

He also apologised to Mostert and van Gisbergen and threw his support behind a rule change that would have see drivers penalised for dragging dirt on the track even if it was careless rather than malicious.

Supercars has responded by altering its operations manual to include 'cool down laps during non-race sessions'.

Schedule B2 now reads: "3.12 During any race session, a driver must not consistently:

3.12.1 Cut corners by driving over the inside of kerbs or off the race track surface; or

3.12.2 Cut any corner which results in material or debris being brought onto the race track; or

3.12.3 Perform any act which results in material or debris being brought onto the race track.

3.13 During any non-race session (including, without limitation, any practice or qualifying Session (including any cool down laps during such Sessions)), a driver must take care not to:

3.13.1 Cut corners by driving over the inside of kerbs or off the race track surface; or

3.13.2 Cut any corner which results in material or debris being brought onto the race track; or

3.13.3 Perform any act which results in material or debris being brought onto the race track."

Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

