Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"
Supercars News

DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst

By:

Dick Johnson Racing has confirmed that Scott McLaughlin won't drive for the team at the Bathurst 1000 this year.

DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst

The famous Ford squad has today formally locked in its Bathurst 1000 driver line-up, with Anton De Pasquale and Tony D'Alberto teaming up in the #11 and brothers Will and Alex Davison in the #17.

McLaughlin, meanwhile, will miss his highly-anticipated Great Race return following an on-again, off-again saga influenced by evolving schedules in both Supercars and IndyCar.

“We knew from the beginning of the season that Scott’s availability to race with us this year would rest on a number of factors, including the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic along with the IndyCar schedule," explained DJR boss Ryan Story.

"Unfortunately, the timing just hasn’t aligned how we’d hoped.

“Alex is a quality driver who has a history with this team, and of course pairing him with his brother makes them a terrific combination for this year’s Great Race.

"He has been spending a lot of time with us here at the workshop, getting to know the cars and the team and learning how we operate.

“Tony has been with the team for a number of years now and has proven himself a fast, reliable and solid co-driver. He brings vast experience and will form a great combination with Anton."

McLaughlin's absence comes as little surprise, the Kiwi having recently flagged how unlikely a trip down under was due to the quarantine requirements to enter Australia.

He reiterated that the travel restrictions, and the risk they posed to his IndyCar off-season programme, drove his decision to call off the Bathurst deal.

“It is disappointing to not be able to travel home and take part in the biggest race on the Australian motorsport calendar – it’s something I was looking forward to, but with the prolonged quarantine requirements and Australian COVID-19 restrictions, the timing just hasn’t worked out," said McLaughlin.

“I was also looking forward to seeing the team, the Supercars supporters, and my family and friends, who I haven’t seen in over 18 months, and putting on a great show at Mount Panorama.

"Hopefully we can see what 2022 brings.

“I know Alex will do a great job in my place. I’ll certainly be watching from the US and wish the team the best of luck for the season finale."

McLaughlin was expected to partner De Pasquale if he had been able to travel to Bathurst, which would have meant Will Davison and D'Alberto were paired together.

shares
comments
Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"

Previous article

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

16 h
2
Supercars

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"

59 min
3
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates, Quartararo extends points lead

4
Supercars

Work underway on 2022 Supercars calendar

5
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski may have 'let one slip away' at Talladega

7 min
Latest news
DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst
SUPC

DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst

21m
Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"
SUPC

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"

59m
Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1

19 h
Reynolds backs rookie for Supercars promotion
SUPC

Reynolds backs rookie for Supercars promotion

Oct 1, 2021
Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing
Video Inside
SUPC

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing

Oct 1, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1 00:59
Supercars
9 h

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1

Supercars: Four night races during Sydney swing 01:06
Supercars
Oct 1, 2021

Supercars: Four night races during Sydney swing

Supercars squad opens junior team applications 00:43
Supercars
Oct 1, 2021

Supercars squad opens junior team applications

Supercars changes it's top 10 shootout rules 00:48
Supercars
Sep 23, 2021

Supercars changes it's top 10 shootout rules

Supercars: Stone predicts Gen3 will be delayed until 2023 00:38
Supercars
Sep 23, 2021

Supercars: Stone predicts Gen3 will be delayed until 2023

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"
Supercars

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Trending Today

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"
Supercars Supercars

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates, Quartararo extends points lead
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates, Quartararo extends points lead

Work underway on 2022 Supercars calendar
Supercars Supercars

Work underway on 2022 Supercars calendar

Brad Keselowski may have 'let one slip away' at Talladega
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski may have 'let one slip away' at Talladega

Valentino Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing scary COTA Moto3 crash
Moto3 Moto3

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing scary COTA Moto3 crash

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars

DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"
Supercars Supercars

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1

Reynolds backs rookie for Supercars promotion
Supercars Supercars

Reynolds backs rookie for Supercars promotion

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.