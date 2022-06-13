DJR unveils Indigenous look for Darwin, Townsville

The two-off livery will debut at this week's Darwin Triple Crown as part of the now official Indigenous Round celebrations.

It will then continue on the cars for the Townsville 500 next month, which coincides with NAIDOC Week.

DJR partnered with Bayila Creative on the livery which was designed by Dixon Patten (Bitja) and is named Community of Communities.

“I am passionate about storytelling in all its forms and to be able to create a bespoke design for the Shell V-Power Racing Team in conjunction with Viva Energy Australia for the first Indigenous Round within the Supercars Championship is something I am very proud of," said Patten.

“The design I created honours the ancient culture of Australian First Nations communities and at its core is about a community of communities.”

This is the second consecutive year DJR has run an Indigenous livery for the Darwin Triple Crown.

“Last year’s Darwin event was a privilege to take part in with our livery design and a historic moment for Supercars," said DJR co-owner Ryan Story.

"Now, to be able to work with Dixon and tell his artistic story via the Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GTs is something we are incredibly proud of and can’t wait to showcase during the Indigenous Round.

“To be supported by our partners on this project and work with Viva Energy Australia on such an important initiative is very special. The livery design is not only symbolic to Bayila Creative and First Nations community, but to every member of our team.”

The Darwin Triple Crown kicks off this Friday.

Will Davison, Dick Johnson Racing Photo by: Dick Johnson Racing