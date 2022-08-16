Tickets Subscribe
All me
Supercars / Erebus Motorsport wildcard livery News

DJR locks in 2023 driver line-up

Dick Johnson Racing has extended its deals with both Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison beyond the 2022 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
DJR locks in 2023 driver line-up

De Pasquale has long been expected to continue with the famous Ford squad, however there were question marks over Davison's future earlier in the season.

Since Townsville it has been clear the in-form veteran would retain his spot, that now official with the team naming an unchanged line-up for 2023.

The news comes just two days after confirmation that a majority share has been sold off to the Melbourne Aces Baseball Club.

“I’m very excited to continue driving for the Shell V-Power Racing Team," said Davison.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to race in the iconic Shell V-Power colours, the legendary #17 and for such an iconic race team in DJR.

"I can’t wait to build on the excellent results we’ve had to date and continue fighting for race wins. I love working with the entire race team, they’re a great group of people and feel like family.”

DJR co-owner Ryan Story said he was delighted to re-sign De Pasquale and Davison.

“We are delighted to announce that Will and Anton will continue driving with the Shell V-Power Racing Team in 2023," he said.

"Both drivers have been invaluable additions to our team, and they have been the perfect fit with not only all our staff, but also with our partners, and are loved by all our loyal and passionate supporters.

"Their on-track results have proved that, and they are a fantastic pairing for our team.”

