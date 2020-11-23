DJR to make number change for 2021

The squad has been running the #12 for the past five seasons, adding the number as part of its re-expansion to two cars a year into the Team Penske merger.

Fabian Coulthard, who joined DJR Team Penske for that 2016 season, ran the #12 throughout his stay with the team.

The number appears to exiting the team along with Coulthard for 2021, though, with a change expected to come as part of the split with Penske and the all-new driver line-up.

While Dick Johnson's famous #17 will continue, Will Davison set to take that number over from IndyCar-bound Scott McLaughlin, the #12 will be replaced by #11 for Anton De Pasquale.

DJR is unable to return to its roots of running both #17 and #18 due to the latter being tied to the Racing Entitlements Contract Charlie Schwerkolt bought during his time with DJR.

That REC is now part of Schwerkolt's Team 18 Holden squad, the number used for Mark Winterbottom's entry.

The #11, meanwhile, is best known for being the preferred number of six-time Bathurst 1000 Larry Perkins during his stint running his own Castrol-backed Holden team.

It's not yet clear how DJR will structure its engineering line-up, and whether Richard Harris will continue on the #17 and Mark Fenning on the #11.

There has been speculation that Ludo Lacroix will share engineering duties on De Pasquale's car alongside his wider technical leadership role and Gen3 commitments.

DJR declined to comment on its engineering line-up when contacted by Motorsport.com.