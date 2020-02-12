Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Penske teases 2020 Mustang livery

shares
comments
Penske teases 2020 Mustang livery
By:
Feb 12, 2020, 3:11 AM

DJR Team Penske has provided a first glimpse of its 2020 Ford Mustang ahead of the Supercars season opener at Adelaide.

DJRTP has retained the familiar red and yellow colours of lead sponsor Shell, extending an arrangement that began in 2017.

The outfit has retained both Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard for the 2020 season as it seeks to defend its drivers’ and teams’ titles. 

McLaughlin and Coulthard will be joined by Tim Slade and Tony D’Alberto respectively for the enduro leg of the season.

The squad has also announced a new multi-year partnership with Australian tyre retailer Beaurepaires, a part of Goodyear and Dunlop Tyres Australia, on the eve of the new season.



 
Next article
First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery

Previous article

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled

2
Formula 1

Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles

3
Formula 1

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

4
Supercars

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars

5
Supercars

Penske teases 2020 Mustang livery

38m

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Penske teases 2020 Mustang livery
VASC

Penske teases 2020 Mustang livery

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery
VASC

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars
VASC

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled
VASC

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled

Monster Mustang Supercar breaks cover
VASC

Monster Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.