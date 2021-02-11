Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

shares
comments
Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver
By:

One of Triple Eight’s Super2 drivers Angelo Mouzouris is taking on a new-day-to-day role within the champion Supercar squad.

In 2021, Mouzouris steps up from being a general hand within Triple Eight to working full-time in their fabrication department.

The role means that he becomes a first year apprentice in the fabrication trade, aiming to further his skills on and off track.

“Starting my fabricators apprenticeship is a really great way to learn more about another side of this business,” he said.

“This is a game of learning and earning your place, and I can’t thank Roland, Jessica and the team for the opportunity to continue my progress.

“I also know that if I rip a panel off my car, I’m the one who is probably going to have to fix it!”

Mouzouris finished ninth in the 2020 Super2 standings with a best result of fifth, having started just six races during a COVID-19 shortened rookie season.

This year, Triple Eight’s Super2 squad expands to two cars, with Mouzouris joined by 2019 Super3 winner Broc Feeney.

Mouzouris, a former Australian Formula Ford champion, knows that the having Feeney will only accelerate his learning curve.

“It’s great that Triple Eight has expanded to two cars. Broc Feeney is a highly-rated young driver in Supercars and to have someone next to me in the same machinery, inside the same team, is a huge bonus,” he said.

“The Super2 field looks very competitive again. There’s a good mix of experience and young guys like myself, so I’m looking forward to testing myself against them.”

Mouzouris, Feeney and a host of other Supercars and Super2 entrants have just competed a two-day test at Queensland Raceway, with the rest of the northern-based Supercars squads undertaking more testing at Ipswich venue on Friday.

The opening round of the Super2 Series will support the Supercars Championship at the Mount Panorama 500 at Bathurst on February 26-28.

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

Previous article

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aero development still "king" for 2021 despite F1 token system

2
Supercars

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

8h
3
Supercars

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

1h
4
Formula 1

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids

5
Formula 1

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Latest news
Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver
Supercars

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

1h
Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics
Supercars

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

1h
Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season
Supercars

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season

6h
Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return
Supercars

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

8h
'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale
Supercars

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale

Feb 10, 2021
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season
Supercars / Breaking news

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Van Gisbergen joins Triple Eight GT programme
GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen joins Triple Eight GT programme

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?
Supercars / Opinion

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?

Triple Eight set for Australian GT
GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Triple Eight set for Australian GT

Trending Today

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids

Latest news

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.